Major Player Pre-Show by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

Tomorrow, Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto will all be neatly lined up in Capricorn as a rat pack that steals the stage around 1960, or a brat packet on screen around 1985. Whatever your preference, today you will have every expectation. Something is about to begin, and this is an excellent time to get in, view the stage, and take a seat.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Your identity is not something you always think about, which is a healthy way to deal with it. Changing times, however, ensure that you consider yourself a little more than normal and make decisions about who you want to go further.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). No matter how well you know someone, you can always learn more. Today you will repress a relationship a bit and something new will appear like the secret compartment of an old jewelry box.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). You need help; someone has to help you. Everything is perfectly matched for you to build your pitch. Emphasize many benefits that will certainly come for you as an assistant.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). You will be happy to negotiate if you do it for the right reasons. The best thing is that other people’s contributions are worth it. However, you will regret any compromise made to please or please you.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Your spicy character makes you an exciting person to be around today, although there are always lines to walk and cross. Your tolerance for risk may be slightly higher than is good for you.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Although you will experience a strong psychological bond and know exactly what someone else needs without hearing it orally, it is a delicate and difficult thing to do about it.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 23). You have selected interesting people and emphasized their best qualities, merging the truly inspired social life. Every time you make friends, this contributes to this artwork.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). There is a fairly powerful intimacy in conflicts, whether it is drama, arguments, power struggles or any disagreement. Carefully consider how you want to involve yourself in this way.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). You can get everything out of the closet and show the full power and variance of your talent. Will they be blown away in crowds? Probably. They will also be jealous and threatened. Diplomacy is showmanship. Hold something back.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). Knowing that you have no control can be frightening or frustrating, especially if it is a situation that you would normally resolve without problems. Try not to resist the small natural spontaneous changes of life.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). People who are easy to be with give you a break from having to do emotional work. Laughter is restorative, just like the idea that you are accepted for who you are, no appearance or coverage needed.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). Your joy cannot be derailed today. You plan it, you stay focused on it and you don’t even bother to focus on anything that could harm your happiness.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 11). Never doubt your competence this year. You have been in charge of taking care of yourself for thousands of days and you have done a fantastic job, all in all. You take that experience and make it into a remarkable relationship, a travel adventure and progress with the project that means the most to you. Cancer and Pisces are crazy about you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 1, 8, 40 and 10.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: “My husband and I have had several arguments about raising our child. From my point of view, he lacks parenting skills or the natural instinct to discipline a 5-year-old girl. He must educate himself. From his point of view, I undermine his upbringing efforts by interrupting his disciplinary measures, which consist of arguing endlessly with a 5-year-old. I can’t listen to it! How can a Virgo and a Gemini get to the same page about raising an Aquarius child? “

You’re right about the fight. Your young Aquarius is so smart that she can sustain the conversation for as long as it takes to get her way. And she has met her match in the Gemini father, who may become so entangled in his communication that he forgets that he is dealing with the maturity level of a kindergarten. However, your husband is also right. You must come to the same page and present a united front. Whether it is a timeout or the removal of privileges, the consequences that you and your husband agree must be delivered in a short and emotionless manner.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: This year, Amanda Peet plays in season two of the contemporary crime drama “Dirty John” before traveling back in time to 19th-century New York in “The Gilded Age.” Peet’s birth Venus and Mars in Capricorn reveal the moxie and grit that drives a person to do what it takes to be great in both life and art. Different planets in Aquarius show a deep need to contribute to the common interest.

