Major Republicans could donate Trump’s trial to witnesses

WASHINGTON (AP) – Major Republican senators who could overturn President Donald Trump’s impeachment order to convene additional witnesses have played an oversized role in the final hours of Thursday night’s debate.

A vote on witnesses, which is expected on Friday, could lead to an abrupt end to the expected acquittal process. Or it could take days, if not weeks, for Democrats to hear statements from former national security adviser John Bolton and others.

Four Republicans could team up with Democrats to demand that they take more time to testify.

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowksi responded by simply asking, “Why shouldn’t this body call Ambassador Bolton?”

GOP Senator Lamar Alexander from Tennessee drew attention to himself shortly before the lunch break when he questioned the partisanship in previous proceedings. A spokesman for The Associated Press confirmed that shortly after questions ended on Thursday, Alexander would announce his decision to testify.

Senator Susan Collins, the Maine Republican whose voice was taken into consideration when considering the witnesses, wanted to know why the House Democrats withdrew a subpoena for a deputy national security adviser they wanted to know about in the impeachment investigation.

In response to Alexander and others, California democrat Zoe Lofgren, a congresswoman during Watergate and now a House attorney general, told senators that Nixon’s impeachment began as partisan investigation. A bipartisan consensus only emerged after Republicans – including staunch Nixon supporters – saw enough evidence to change their minds, she said.

“They could not turn away from the evidence that their president had committed abuse of power and had to vote to indict him,” Lofgren said. Richard Nixon resigned before being charged.

Though disappointed that House Republicans didn’t vote with Democrats to indict Trump, she said the Senate – “the largest advisory body on the planet” – has a new chance.

Alexander answered his question on Thursday evening with an important employee of the majority leader Mitch McConnell. When the senators ate dinner, Alexander and Murkowski met privately.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney from Utah is also closely watched.

Last month, House accused Trump of using his power like no other president, jeopardizing Ukraine-US relations. Democrats said Trump asked his vulnerable ally to investigate Joe Biden, debunked the theories of interference in the 2016 elections, and temporarily suspended American security for the country when it fought Russia at the border. The second impeachment article states that Trump blocked the house probe in a way that threatens the nation’s tripartite control system.

Thursday’s testimony contained soaring requests to the senators as jurors, who will decide Trump’s fate, either to stop a president whom Democrats say he tried to cheat in the upcoming elections, or to end impeachment proceedings on which the Republicans never existed more than a partisan attack.

“Let us bring the country to justice that you can be proud of,” said Attorney General for House Democrats, MP Adam Schiff. The Americans, he said, knew what was necessary for a fair trial. He offered to take only a week to deposit new witnesses, which sparked new discussions.

Trump lawyer Eric Herschmann said the Democrats are only persecuting the president because they can’t beat him in 2020.

“We trust that the American people will decide who should be our president,” said Herschmann. “Enough is enough. Stop it.”

McConnell attempted to keep Friday’s vote on schedule, although the process revealed new evidence from Bolton’s new book and raised alarms among Democrats and some Republicans about a Trump lawyer’s controversial defense.

In a tweet the following day, Trump’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz complained about the presentation of his testimony on Wednesday evening when he said a president is essentially immune to impeachment if he believes his actions are in “national interest.”

This idea frustrated some in the White House who thought Dershowitz’s allegation was unnecessary and inflammatory and angered the senators with a controversial allegation of huge executive power. But these officials left Dershowitz to withdraw to fear that a public retreat to the White House would be badly seen by the president.

“I didn’t say anything like that,” the retired professor tweeted on Thursday.

His words Wednesday evening: “Every official I know believes that his choice is in the public interest. And if a president does something he thinks will help him to be elected, it is not the kind of consideration that leads to impeachment. “

As one of the first questions asked on Thursday, the Democrat Schiff said, “Haven’t we learned anything in the past half century?”

Schiff used the lessons of the Nixon era to warn of a “normalization of lawlessness” in the Trump presidency.

“This argument – when the president says it can’t be illegal – failed when Richard Nixon was forced to resign,” Schiff told the senators. “But this argument can now be successful here.”

“This is not a banana republic,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY.

Democrats played a video showing how often Trump ran the campaign.

The President has repeatedly argued that his dealings with Ukraine were “perfect”.

Republicans Collins, Romney and Murkowski have all expressed interest in hearing from Bolton and the others.

In a Senate split between 53 and 47 with a Republican majority, at least four GOP senators must join all Democrats to get the 51 votes required to interview witnesses, decide who to call, or almost everything else Want to do process.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who presided over the chamber and raised the senators’ questions for the trial, could break a bond, but that seems unlikely.

The Supreme Judge exerted his authority on Thursday with an astonishing refutation of a question posed by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul to expose those familiar with the still anonymous whistleblower.

Roberts had informed McConnell’s office through his staff that he did not want to read the whistleblower’s name, according to a Republican who was not authorized to discuss the private conversation and who had consented to anonymity.

“The chairman refused to read the question submitted,” he said.

The senators answered more than 100 inquiries within two days. The questions came from party leaders, the senators running for Trump’s democratic nomination, and even cross-party coalitions from both sides of the aisle.

Trump’s team says the 28,000-page fall of Parliament against the president and 17 witnesses – current and former national security officials, ambassadors, and others who testified in the House’s proceedings – is sufficient.

Instead, Trump’s lawyers focused Thursday on putting allegations against Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine while his father was vice president, on the table.

MP Val Demings, D-Fla., Replied to a question that the Bidens had little to tell the Senate about Trump’s efforts to “smash” Ukraine for its own campaign.

Democrats argued that Bolton’s upcoming book could not be ignored. It is alleged that he personally heard that Trump wanted military aid from Ukraine to be withheld until he agreed to investigate the Bidens – the abuse of power accusations that is the first to be impeached. Trump denies saying that.

The White House prevented its officials from testifying and, in a letter to Bolton’s lawyer, objected to “significant amounts of classified information” in the manuscript, including at the top secret. Bolton resigned last September – Trump says he was released – and he and his lawyer insisted that the book contain no classified information.