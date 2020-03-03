[major-rig-crash-sales-opportunities-to-household-evacuation-in-close-proximity-to-tupman]

TUPMAN, Calif. (KGET) — A major rig crash, hauling compressed natural fuel led to evacuate a few shut by residents in the region near Tupman.

According the Kern County Hearth Division, on Monday evening, at roughly 11: 15 P.M., KCFD responded to an accident outside the metropolis of Tupman.

Firefighters explained they uncovered a major rig, hauling compressed pure gas, off the roadway with the driver pinned within.

Fireplace crews monitored the scene for any leaking gas whilst some others labored to get rid of the driver from the significant rig and made use of equipment which includes “jaws of life”.

The driver was then eliminated and transported by floor ambulance for remedy.

Firefighters then blocked the area and evacuated nearby citizens.

According to the fireplace division, the KCFD Hazmat Team responded to appraise the scene and carry out further air monitoring.

The wellness status of the driver is not known.