[major-southern-baptist-leader-finds-new-church-after-resigning-around-inappropriate-partnership]

Holly Meyer, The Tennessean Published five: 00 a.m. CT Feb. 14, 2020 | Up to date six: 09 p.m. CT Feb. 14, 2020

Near

The Rev. Frank Website page, who resigned in 2018 as the top executive of the Southern Baptist Convention above an inappropriate connection, is now primary a church in South Carolina.

Web site, the previous president and CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee, is the pastor of Pebble Creek Baptist Church, according to the church’s website and weekly bulletins. The Southern Baptist church is located in Taylors, South Carolina, north of Greenville.

Leadership of Pebble Creek Baptist did not promptly respond Thursday to The Tennessean’s phone and e mail requests for remark.

Webpage resigns leading write-up, retires from energetic ministry in 2018

On the afternoon of March 27, 2018, Website page stepped down as president of the govt committee, which oversees the working day-to-working day operations of the denomination headquartered in Nashville. He also announced his retirement from active ministry.

At the time, Page released a statement via the Baptist Press, an formal Southern Baptist publication, about his resignation.

“It is with deep regret that I tender my resignation from the SBC Executive Committee and announce my retirement from lively ministry, powerful quickly,” Webpage stated in the satement. “As a consequence of a own failing, I have humiliated my loved ones, my lord, myself, and the kingdom.”

The correct character of Page’s “particular failing” was not shared.

From 2018: Frank S. Web page, top rated Southern Baptist chief, resigns thanks to ‘morally inappropriate’ marriage

Leaders respond: Southern Baptist leaders do not suspect ‘legal impropriety’ in Frank Webpage resignation

The Rev. Stephen Rummage, who was the chairman of the Government Committee in March 2018, explained it in his individual assertion as a “morally inappropriate romance in the modern past.”

Website page at first declared on the early morning of March 27, 2018, that he was retiring from the government committee write-up. Nevertheless, Page afterwards mentioned he needed to be a lot more forthright with his cause for leaving.

“Nonetheless, after further more wrestling with my own indiscretion, it turned apparent to me that this condition need to be acknowledged in a additional forthright manner,” Webpage claimed.

Government committee associates did not “suspect any authorized impropriety” about the inappropriate romance, but committed to because of diligence, claimed Roger S. Oldham, a spokesman for the executive committee at the time.

“Chairman Rummage and Dr. Site had a discussion on Tuesday in which Dr. Web site was forthcoming about a matter Dr. Web page thought of to be disqualifying from additional management with the executive committee,” Oldham said in April 2018. “Centered on that conversation, the officers have no explanation to suspect any lawful impropriety.”

Southern Baptists grapple with sexual abuse, pastoral misconduct

In the months that followed, a series of situations led to the Southern Baptist Convention facing heightened scrutiny over pastoral misconduct, sexual abuse and the treatment method of girls.

The criticism and pushback has only grown. In 2019, media studies disclosed prevalent sexual misconduct amid Southern Baptists who hold official church roles.

Best Southern Baptist leaders have produced some adjustments given that then to try out and secure the folks in the pews from abuse and keep church buildings accountable. The issue has been resolved at the Southern Baptist Convention’s current yearly meetings.

Allegations: New Southern Baptist Conference committee reviewing sexual abuse allegations produces program to acknowledge complaints

Russell Moore: Southern Baptist churches must protect against sexual abuse, care for victims

One of them integrated the generation of a credentials committee, which is predicted to give its initial report subsequent week during the government committee’s conference in Nashville. The committee helps come to a decision no matter whether a church ought to be taken out from the Southern Baptist Convention for mishandling sexual abuse and other troubles.

Page’s previous placement was also crammed in 2019. The latest president of the govt committee is the Rev. Ronnie Floyd.

Get to Holly Meyer at [email protected] or 615-259-8241 and on Twitter @HollyAMeyer.

Read or Share this tale: https://www.tennessean.com/story/information/faith/2020/02/14/frank-site-southern-baptist-leader-resigned-inappropriate-romantic relationship-primary-south-carolina-church/4753620002/