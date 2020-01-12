Majority of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of Iran conflict, according to ABC News poll

Loading...

WASHINGTON – Majority of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of tensions with Iran and feel less secure after US missile strike killed top Iranian general, according to new ABC News / poll Ipsos.

The poll, conducted Friday and Saturday, shows that 56% disapprove of Trump’s handling of the situation with Iran and 52% think the country is now less secure after the death of General Qassem Soliemani.

“This suggests that, despite the fact that Iran appears to be defusing after a rocket attack on US bases in Iraq has not resulted in any deaths, it was not a” victory “for the president, and the opinion of the American public on the crisis has not softened, “concluded Ipsos.

Yet, as far as attitudes towards the conflict with Iran are concerned, partisanship pushes opinions. An overwhelming 87% of Republicans approved of Trump’s manipulation of Iran, and 54% say they feel safer. Among Democrats, 90% disapproved and 82% felt less secure.

It is unclear how Trump’s management of Iran will impact the impeachment process, which is expected to resume this week, and the presidential race in 2020.

