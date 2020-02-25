[maju-decries-cost-towards-um-grad-more-than-vc-protest-as-persecution]

Wong Yan Ke verified he will be billed tomorrow more than his protest in Oct 2019. — Photograph through Fb/Wong Yan Ke

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Authorities decision to demand Universiti Malaya (UM) graduate Wong Yan Ke tomorrow above his Oct 2019 protest versus the university’s vice-chancellor is “persecution”, the Malaysian Motion for Justice and Unity (Maju) Foundation reported tonight.

Maju claimed it stood by its youth committee leader Wong who will be charged in the magistrates’ courtroom in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow at 10am.

“The charge is for the protest in opposition to the UM vice-chancellor for the duration of his 2019 graduation Convocation,” the independent apolitical organisation reported in a quick statement currently.

“Wong Yan Ke is in just his complete constitutional right of independence of expression. This is absolutely nothing a lot more than an attempt at silencing any and all types of dissent in opposition to the so-termed establishment and authorities. It is nothing quick of persecution and an abuse of ability by people involved,” the group included.

The Maju basis, which was launched on August 28, seeks to be a system to advertise social and human rights advancement for a progressive Malaysia.

The group has many said uses which includes the marketing of a united multi-ethnic and multi-religious culture, advertising educational reforms to boost equality and unity, enhancing the knowledge of citizen legal rights and civic duties, as effectively as the promotion of human rights, conflict resolution and reconciliation.

Earlier these days, Wong verified he would be charged under Area 504 of the Penal Code, which addresses the offence of resulting in intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, and imposes the penalty of a highest two-calendar year jail time period or good or both upon conviction.

On October 14, 2019, Wong experienced staged a solo protest all through UM’s 59th convocation, and he was claimed to have carried a placard bearing the terms “Undur VC” (Action down VC) and “Tolak Rasis” (Reject Racist) and shouted “Ini tanah Malaysia” (This is Malaysian soil) onstage when acquiring the scroll for his bachelor’s degree.

UM issued a press statement the future working day criticising Wong’s actions, which it claimed was a breach of protocol and had allegedly tarnished the university’s name.

Subsequent various law enforcement reviews lodged such as by UM, the police questioned Wong on October 16 for investigations beneath Section 504.

Wong earlier explained to the media that his protest was an act of final vacation resort after previous attempts to interact with the vice-chancellor’s business, and also criticised the vice-chancellor’s speech in the Malay Dignity Congress held the exact same month which experienced alleged racial elements as allegedly harmful to the university’s standing.

UM vice-chancellor Datuk Abdul Rahim Hashim had reportedly spoken about the decline in Malays’ political dominance and claimed that Malay privileges have been currently being questioned, amongst other factors.