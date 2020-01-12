Makaila, 16, loves dance, basketball

Loading...

Makaila is a kind and empathetic teenager with a big heart and a warm smile. She loves sports and is tall for her age and loves basketball. She also likes dancing lessons and spending time with friends.

Makaila is a social teenager who likes to engage in a lively conversation with others and explores her community. She is attentive, reflective and attuned to her emotions. She quickly becomes nervous, but can control strong feelings as soon as she processes them. This thoughtfulness also applies to others and Makaila is generally caring, considerate towards others and has a solid moral compass. Makaila pays a lot of attention to her studies and with the right support she can be academically successful.

Makaila is legally released for adoption and maintains regular contact with her biological parents through an open adoption agreement. A single or two-parent family with a female parent is preferred for Makaila. She will do well with other children in the house when they are older than they are. She needs a compassionate family who works with her as she processes her past losses. The most important thing for Makaila is having a family that is active and spends a lot of time together.

Who can adopt?

Can you give the guidance, love and stability that a child needs? If you are at least 18 years old, with a stable source of income and space in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married or partner; experienced or not; tenants or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process of adopting a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is appropriate for you, and if so, to help you make contact with a child or brother or sister with whom your family has a good match for it.

For more information about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange at 617-964-6273 or go to mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child ‘has a fixed place to call HOME’.