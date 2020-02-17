[‘make-a-wish’-can-make-11-calendar-year-previous-selma-boy’s-aspiration-come-accurate]

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) — Sitting high in the stands, with his feet kicked up, is 11-12 months-aged Jeremiah Drake.

The Selma boy is battling muscular dystrophy – a illness triggering the muscle tissue in his system to weaken above time.

But his ailment is the least of Jeremiah’s anxieties correct now, thanks to Make A Desire.

The foundation made his amount one aspiration occur accurate: A vacation to see the Daytona 500.

“I’ve under no circumstances listened to an motor seem like that, that loud,” he states.

Jeremiah, a college student at Jackson Elementary University, tells us about the minute he received the connect with to pack his baggage and board a aircraft to Florida.

“I was homesick and they instructed me two months back that we had been likely to Daytona 500,” he states.

Currently being ill is how this truth became attainable.

Jeremiah’s dad claims at the age of three he was hospitalized at Valley Kid’s Healthcare facility for virtually 25 times.

He experienced respiratory failure and one of the medical professionals recommended him for Make A Wish.

“They requested him in which he would like to go and his first place was Daytona 500, his next was Walt Disney Planet or Tom Brady or Buster Posey,” states father Robert Drake.

Now Jeremiah is living out his desire., watching autos velocity throughout the Daytona Beach front Speedway.

It’s a victory lap this Central Valley indigenous and his mother and father will often cherish, even soon after his favourite race on Sunday finishes.