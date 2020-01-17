“Make America Great Again” license plates proposed by Oklahoma lawmakers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans may soon be able to wear a “Make America Great Again” license plate, according to a new proposal from two state senators.

State Senator Nathan Dahm, who proposed the plates alongside Republican Marty Quinn, shared models showing the potential design of the plates in a Facebook post. They have white text on a blue background with a red border and look like the logo of President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

There is also a “Keep America Great” option to reflect Trump’s slogan in 2020.

The legislature and the governor of Oklahoma are expected to sign on the plaques before they are made available to the public, local television station KFOR reported.

As with all other special license plates available in Oklahoma, drivers would pay an annual fee of $ 35 for the plates. Proceeds from the plaques will be donated to charities providing services to Oklahoma veterans and will not be donated directly to the Trump campaign.

The proposal, however, states that the Oklahoma Tax Commission “will be authorized to enter into a license agreement with the company or entity designated by Donald J. Trump for these purposes for any license fees that may be required to use the organization logo. or design. ”

