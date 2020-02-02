Make Confidential: 2020 Class Members in Arizona Support Kevin Sumlin and the Wildcats | National sport

It has been difficult to gain positive awareness of the Arizona Wildcats football program in the past two years.

After Rich Rodriguez was shot in an off-field scandal in January 2018, Kevin Sumlin arrived with huge expectations. However, the product in the field did not meet them. Arizona lost only 9:15 in Sumlin’s two seasons.

This lack of success negatively impacted recruitment, which should be a Sumlin strength. From Saturday, according to 247Sports, the UA took 11th place in the Pac-12 and 63rd place in 2020 at the national level.

But not everyone sees it like analysts. While some see a highly competitive program led by a competitive coach, others see an opportunity to make positive changes.

Before the national signing day on Wednesday, the star spoke to five players who had recently signed up in Arizona, signed with the UA, or had verbally signed up to school. Everyone spoke about the program with enthusiasm and optimism.

The five players were defensive against Aaron Blackwell, a graduate transfer from New Mexico; Recipient / Security Brenden Schooler, a graduate transfer from Oregon; Khary Crump Jr., a high school cornerback from Culver City, California; Dion Wilson, a high school defender from Perris, California; and Frank Brown, a general-purpose drug from Houston.

Blackwell and Schooler enrolled in Arizona last month. Crump and Wilson signed to the school in December. and Brown signed up for the wildcats on January 14th. Everyone was asked the same basic questions. Here’s what they had to say:

What attracted you most about the UA?

Crump: “The trainers. Trainer Sumlin has spawned a lot of NFL talent (at Texas A&M). Coach Demetrice Martin sent many DBs to the league (from UCLA). I just felt like this was a good place for me. “

Wilson: “The work environment. The feeling of brotherhood. Everyone wants to win. Everyone is on the same page. “

brown: “The coaches were about more than just football – it was about life after football.”

Blackwell: “Place for me. It is close to home. (Blackwell grew up in the Phoenix area.) The situation of the team they will be in next year. The line of defense is a big point that they want to highlight. “

Student: “It was simply the best opportunity for me to come in and leave an impression immediately … and get out of here and play with my brother again. (Colin, the student’s younger brother, is a linebacker for the Wildcats.) We always talked in high school about how cool it would be to play together in college. At first we didn’t get this opportunity. But when this happened, it was pretty difficult to pass it on. “

Are you surprised that more players have not followed your example?

Wilson: “I’m surprised. But I know that it’s a process. Everyone has their own decisions. Sooner or later they will find out.”

brown: “Not really. Most recruits want to go where the hype is. I can’t figure that out.”

Student: “I don’t know anything about them. I don’t know what their situation is. I don’t know what other schools talk to them. That was big on my radar. It’s nice and warm. I grew up in Southern California, I love the warmth – not a big fan of the cold. I had to find a place that I would fit academically. Every player has his own reasons. “

The program fought under coach Sumlin. Why didn’t that stop you?

Crump: “I knew that the talent level was not available in the first seven.” I have the feeling that our linemen were just too small to compete with certain teams. And when I look at website recruitment, I see that the first thing we’re looking for is a couple of big boys. Of course I have to do my job. But I only believe in (the plan). “

Wilson: “I firmly believe that you have to start from the bottom and work your way up. Even if we have had bad seasons, you can see the development and see where it will be. I believe in the program; I believe in the process. What is fun if everything was easy? “

brown: “I just had the feeling that I could help the program with the advancement and the development.”

Student: “All you need is a good off-season, a good spring ball, whatever … to reverse a program. My first year in Oregon, we went 4-8. The next season, 7-6. You just build on that. I know what it takes to turn a program around. After the workouts where I hung out with the boys, this camaraderie is there. We have to … keep getting closer. If you’re in season and going through ups and downs, camaraderie and fraternity, this tightness will get you through this ebb and flow. “

Texas A&M recipient Roshauud Paul (6), who was stopped in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday November just before the goal line after Gabe Ortega (14) and defender Aaron Blackwell (52) from New Mexico got the ball on 11th 2017 in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo / Sam Craft)

Sam Craft

Sumlin is in the proverbially hot chair. Have you considered that again?

Crump: “First yes. But … I know that it only comes with the game. It is a business. It doesn’t matter where I go – any of my trainers can be fired at any time. “

brown: “A little, but not really. Because I know that things will and can change. “

Blackwell: “No. You look at college football in general. Change coaches (jobs). Nothing is safe in this sport. You always pray for the best. You want a man to be around for as long as possible. But in the end of the day the administration will make their call … if they don’t think they’re the right size or coaches want something else. I don’t think against them. I’m not going to rely on a coach for everything, so I really hope that the boys will find each other, push themselves and not rely on anyone. “

Student: “No not really. I trust him. Everything he said to me seemed true and real. He has to win, and so must I. And this team has to win. I know that he will do everything in his power to do that. And I will do everything in my power to do that. “

What was the main message from Sumlin and the other coaches?

Crump: “Compete. I’m coming here to take part in the competition. I don’t really want to be friends with anyone. I love my teammates, but I get in there and try to take a seat. “

Wilson: “They want me to come in and do what I do best – work hard, play theater and have a leader.”

brown: “Basically, we’re going to do great things with the group of guys that is there and the 2020 group that is coming in.”

Blackwell: “The most important thing they preached is to get back to the basics. There was a lot of talk last year about fighting only. We had too much uncertainty about what the guys were going to do. That’s one of the things they preached to me to fix the ship and keep the guys in line. I’m proud to make sure the guys deal with “A” before they get to “B”. “

Student: “Just be responsible for your actions. Be too early for the sessions, be too early to lift, stay late, get extra work. Because this extra work and sense of responsibility will really help you in one season. “

Are you annoyed when media and fans criticize Sumlin and / or the program?

Wilson: “No. Personally, when it comes to media and people talking about the team, I really don’t pay attention because everyone will have an opinion on everything. If I get involved in their opinion, they become my feelings for my team check. “

brown: “No. I don’t care about another person’s opinion. They have theirs, I have mine.”

Blackwell: “The fans will do that. You want programs to be successful. Back in New Mexico we had the same problem. People want to win. If you don’t win, you will be upset and you have the right to do so. We only hope that they can support (us) even in difficult and good times, because that’s what really matters. “

Student: “No not really. It’s just an outside noise. Those who criticize the program or criticize a coach or a player are out of it for a reason. They are not here and get up at half past five, half past seven to be completed. “

If you were an Arizona trainer, what would your recruitment interview look like?

Crump: “First of all I would say that a program is on the rise. We are in Pac-12 so that you can achieve the best level of competition. This is of course a good program for the school. Good atmosphere. Good university city – it is not great small but not too big. It’s right in the middle. “

Wilson: “I’m a really blunt person. I would tell you right away that Arizona is where you need to go. We can make a real difference to the Pac-12. Join us. We are an ambitious program. We will be in do some damage in the near future. We have something new. It gets bigger and better. “

Blackwell: “You want to be part of something where you can be great? Here you have the opportunity to change something and make a name for yourself. “