Make DMV photos? The new Californian invoice would allow you to take up to 3 photos of driver’s license and to choose your favorite photo

SACRAMENTO, California – Khloe Kardashian brought a beauty and lighting team with her to the Department of Motor Vehicles to get the perfect photo. But if you don’t want to go that far, a new bill will allow you to take up to three driver’s license photos and select your favorite photo.

MP Phillip Chen, R-Diamond Bar, has introduced legislation that would allow people who don’t like their DMV photo to request a discount.

“The bill would require the department to establish a voluntary donation, not exceeding $ 5, for each additional photograph requested and would require the department to deposit the income from these donations in the motor vehicle account of the Fonds des transports de l ‘State’, AB 2045 states.

The money would support driver education and training programs.

A similar bill was introduced in 2018, but nothing came of it.

If AB 2045 is adopted, it will come into effect on January 1, 2022 or earlier.

