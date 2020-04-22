Make no mistake, the coronavirus will be with us for a long time: WHO chief – world news

Covid-19 will remain on the planet for a long time, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, warning that most countries are still in the early stages of fighting the pandemic.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said some countries that thought the new coronavirus was under control are witnessing a resurgence in cases, while worrying trends are on the rise in Africa and America.

He also insisted that the UN health agency timely declare a global emergency on January 30 to prepare countries and plan their response.

The United States strongly criticized the body for dealing with the pandemic, but Tedros declined calls to resign.

“Most epidemics in Western Europe seem to be stable or declining,” Tedros told a virtual news conference in Geneva.

“Although low in Africa, Central and South America and Eastern Europe, we are seeing worrying rising trends.

“Most countries are still in the early stages of their outbreaks. And some who were affected early in the pandemic are now beginning to see a rebound in cases.

“Don’t be confused: we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time.”

The total number of deaths exceeded 175,000, according to official sources compiled by AFP, with more than 2.5 million reported cases since the epidemic first hit China in December.

Tedros was pressured whether the WHO acted quickly enough.

“Looking back, I think we urgently proclaimed the right time,” on January 30, he said, adding that the world “had enough time to respond.”

