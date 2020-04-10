‘Make-or-die-moment’ to increase voting by mail in the November election. But politics gets harder – News – The Palm Beach Post

Voting security advocates are sounding the alarm from the shrinking U.S. window to prepare for the November presidential election, which takes place during a global pandemic, and they are calling for voting options nationwide if citizens are further urged to avoid public places.

But among the 16 states that only deliver absentee ballots to voters who meet certain criteria, no action has been taken, although some state governors have extended voting by email. Other Republican governors and state election officials are absolutely opposed to far-reaching changes.

And no consensus has been reached in Washington as President Donald Trump raises his opposition. This week, a vote by post will call “a very dangerous thing for this country”, “horrible” and “corrupt”.

Democrats are working to get a postal vote by mail nationally – which would cost billions in all 50 states – in the next coronavir stimulus bill. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it would be premature to discuss what would happen to that legislation, while the country is still implementing the $ 2.2 trillion package that went on last month.

“We are coming to the‘ do-it-or-die ’point to be able to make the changes needed to hold a credible November election,” said Lawrence Norden, director of the Electoral Reform Program at the Brennan Center for Justice in New York. York School of Law.

The feeder scenario, most agree, would be a nationwide iteration in Wisconsin on Tuesday, when voters were forced to weigh security when exercising their democratic rights. Many stood in lines for hours wearing face masks to encourage their way to the polls, especially in the state’s largest city, Milwaukee, where only five polling stations were open.

“The small strip of good news is that we are six, seven months away from the election. So there is still time – hardly – to avoid it,” Norden said.

Not as simple as just changing the law

Voting experts are concerned that urgency may be lost as CEOs struggle with the health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most states have enacted residence regulations, and governors have turned their agendas almost exclusively to a crisis, with many providing medical equipment to alleviate hospital shortages.

Nearly two dozen state legislators adjourned their sessions or postponed early to follow socially distancing recommendations amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, postponing major political debates until lawmakers reconvened.

Not only are many countries in need of legislative change or abandonment, many are facing uphill – with huge price tags – to build the infrastructure needed for change. This includes buying enough mailing and prepayment systems for multiple voters, forcing people to share and sort ballots, and acquiring voting tracking software to track a large number of votes.

States need information programs to inform people about the changes. Eight states do not even have voter registration online. And as it turns out on Tuesday, states like Wisconsin, which are already making absentee voting available to all voters, would need more resources for presidential elections with high turnout.

“Even ordering crazy-sounding paper is likely to start happening by May at the latest,” Norden said. “So, we’ll talk for a few weeks before you get to a problem where states have real difficulty meeting the demands of postal voting changes.”

Although the pandemic will subside somewhat by the summer, health experts warn that the COVID-19 epidemic could return in waves, causing safety issues into the fall.

Thirty-four states have “no-excuse” absentee voting laws where citizens either automatically receive voting channels at home or can receive them upon request.

Postal voting is most common in the West. Five states – Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington – hold universal postal elections in which a ballot is mailed to all registered voters. More than two-thirds of the votes in the other three states – Arizona, California and Montana – take place by mail.

In 16 states, voters can receive mailboxes, but only if they meet certain exceptions, such as those 65 or older; disabled, out of the county on election day and during early voting.

But the Republican presidents of these states face the dilemma of expanding further. Trump has beaten the general vote by email, arguing that it undermines voter identity laws defended by many Republican-controlled states and that its implementation at the national level would harm GOP candidates. “You would never have chosen a Republican in this country again,” he said on Fox News week last week.

Trump said at a recent news conference that he believes “many people cheat in a postal vote,” even though he provided no evidence of the allegation. A study by the Brennan Center found that general voter fraud was “particularly rare” and the number of cases ranged from 0.0003 percent to 0.0025 percent.

Several states oppose sending the vote by mail

In the 2016 election, Trump carried 11 of the 16 states that were absent from the “absence” vote, and 11 are led by Republican CEOs.

In dark red Alabama, Republican President Kay Ivey has repeatedly said he is not in favor of voting absences. “It will increase voter fraud,” Ivey said last month. “In the midst of a public health crisis, we don’t have to open it and add a new problem to our record.”

In the vote, defenders deny widespread voter fraud. It should be noted that postal ballots rely on signature verification tools to verify voter authenticity.

The President of the Republic of Texas, Greg Abbott, told Dallas Morning News that he opposes postal voting because it violates the rights of people who vote. According to all states, ballots delivered to all registered voters still allow some form of personal voting.

Texas, which has the second highest number of elections in the presidential election, has been increasingly targeted by Democrats for the rising state because of its diverse voters.

“I don’t want to take away a law that gives people the right to vote in person,” Abbott said, pulling his vote from Democrats who accused him of wanting to block turnout.

A spokesman for Tennessee Secretary of State, Republican Tre Hargett, said Tennessee focused on the safety of election officials and voters, but expressed concern about the increase in voting by email just months before the election. Tennessee is part of a state with strict voter IDs that require photos to be identified in a ballot.

“Tennessees tend to vote in person,” spokeswoman Julia Bruck noted that only 2% of registered Tennessee voters typically left out of absentee voters, even though 30% were eligible.

He said election officials are preparing for “several scenarios” in November, including identifying available personnel and security protocols. But Bruck mentioned conversations with Washington state election officials – one of five mailing states – that conveyed at least five years are needed for states to move to email voting if they don’t have 60% of voters at the moment. mail.

The secretaries of state disagree on the feasibility

Bruck said Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman shared with Tennessee that “trying to change gear by November would be a heavy draw and could have catastrophic results.”

Wyman, a source for many states from voice mail during the outbreak of the coronavirus, was one of nine secretaries of state who joined Senate Democrat phone talks on Thursday to discuss the vote in the pandemic.

“There isn’t really a one-size-fits-all solution for the 2020 election,” Wyman said, adding that as states expand their absentee voting, they need to build capacity. “You have to have a fast sorter. You have to have a relationship with the postal service.”

Colorado Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who approved the voting postal election in 2013, said it has “significantly increased the availability of voting polls” for millions of voters. Colorado leads the nation as a percentage of regular voters in elections, he said, and is among the nation’s leaders in turnout.

“All eligible Americans, such as Coloradans, should have the opportunity to vote in open and secure elections. The fundamental right of Americans to vote should not depend on the state in which we live,” he said. “And with federal support, it’s possible for every state to run a postal ballot by 2020.”

Griswold said most states are not “from scratch,” and show those who have no reason to abstain: “We have a foundation and now we need to expand it.”

But two ballot critics on the same phone disagreed.

The Secretary of State for the Republic of West Virginia, Mac Warner, said the crisis “is not the time to make far-reaching changes. He said the state does not need” outside federal guidelines “and raised concerns about election fraud by ballot.

Kyle Ardoin, the secretary of state of the republic who lives in one of the country’s largest coronary virus outbreaks, said the rise in his rapid general vote by mail is not “sensible or practical” in a state like him, with only 4% of voters voting absent. He said it would be “full of numerous questions”.

Florida is a state where anyone can request an abstention vote. But after the state’s priority on March 17 – when absenteeism requests rose sharply and voting fell the same day – the Florida election chief concluded that it was not equipped to mail voting channels to all voters.

“Florida is not currently in a position to hold this year’s full-letter election,” Florida election supervisor President Tammy Jones said in a letter to state republican governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.

Despite the trump card, some Republicans are open to change

Some Republicans expressed support for increasing the vote by email due to circumstances.

“I am in favor of voting on absolute absences before election day,” says Arkansas government Asa Hutchinson. “This is especially important during this national health situation. The legislature needs to change the law or, if the emergency persists, I, as governor, can ensure that voters have this additional way to vote safely.”

The Republican-like state of Kentucky, led by Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear, pushed back the primary election on May 19 to June 23 as part of a joint agreement and executive order with Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams.

Although Adams campaigned in his race for a postal vote last year, he recently announced he would be more open to the idea of ​​expanding the postal vote if the coronavirus continues for much longer in Kentucky.

Adams even testified in support of a last-minute change to the Income Act that passed the Kentucky Legislature, which could give Beshear the power to move toward absentee voting, unless it’s a universal postal vote.

“I ran a campaign during voting against the postal system, but I am a realist,” Adams said. “The most important thing is to make sure we have free and fair elections.”

Democrats from presumed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to President of the Democratic National Assembly to Tom Perez have voted by e-mail for a new lineup. But the democratic directors-general of those states that have no reason to abstain still have a long way to go.

“It makes sense to me that the world makes sense,” Connecticut Democrat Ned Lamont said of extending absentee voting to the state’s prime minister on June 2. “Browse some politics (in the metropolitan area) right now. I don’t want people going to the polls, I don’t want them waiting in line. I really don’t want anyone over the age of 60 or 65.”

In New York, the center of the coronavirus outbreak, there are constitutional obstacles to accepting a general vote by mail. Lawmakers passed legislation to begin the process of amending the Constitution in New York without a vote on absences. But the legislation needs the approval of the newly elected state legislature, which cannot be planted until 2021.

Democratic New York Prime Minister Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced that all New Yorkers can vote in absentia at the state’s June 23 prime minister. But he has not announced whether new measures would be taken by November.

In Delaware, as part of an emergency announcement by Democratic Prime Minister John Carey, social distance is now a valid reason to vote for absences at the state’s prime minister on 2 June. Normally, absentee ballots are limited.

“I know many people are concerned about the current pandemic situation,” Delaware Electoral Commissioner Anthony Albence told Delaware’s public media, adding that he thinks the state can count the increased number of votes in time. Typically, only 5 percent of Delaware voters vote for absences.

The election bill includes $ 400 million in elections

Chaotic Wisconsin’s primary interest – where some of the black communities most affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus had the longest line of polls – civil rights defenders are stepping up their efforts to expand voting by email.

NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson called it “unscrupulous” that many African Americans will have to choose between health and suffrage unless action is taken.

“The situation in Wisconsin is shameful and unacceptable, and we need to make sure it doesn’t become normal,” Johnson said in an email to supporters this week.

If states were to take steps to expand their voting options, significant economic challenges would remain to be met. When sales tax rates make nose dives because of orders placed at home, states face gloomy budget scenarios that would make an expensive business even tighter.

There, according to voting post supporters, the federal government needs to step in.

A stimulus law recently passed by Congress and signed by Trump had earmarked $ 400 million for election security in the midst of a coronavirus crisis – still far less than the $ 4 million originally Democrats. The Brennan Center recommended $ 2 billion. States have a wide margin of discretion in deciding how to allocate funds as long as they go in the direction of the election.

Danielle Root, center-left, American Progress Center, said she was optimistic about the efforts in some states, but called it “critical” to act quickly by voting in the mail

“There’s really no time to waste,” said Root, who serves as the organization’s deputy director on voting rights and access to justice. “One of the things that states need to address, however, is that they don’t have budgets for that, which is why Congress needs to allocate more resources.”

One significant cost: Money for states that include prepaid stamps for voters to return ballots – as Democrats want – in addition to mailing commands for mailing mailing rounds. Not all states that are absent from the “non-apology” currently have stamps. The ACLU sued Georgia on Wednesday for a debate on the subject, arguing that forcing voters to buy stamps by mail on ballot papers constitutes a “poll tax” and is unconstitutional.

A group of democratic U.S. senators led by Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota and Ron Wyden. Last month, D-Oregon introduced the Natural Disasters and Emergency Voting Act, which aims to ensure that all voters in the country can vote in absentia and at least 20 days from advance voting. But the bill, which has no Republican supporters, is seen as a distant issue in the GOP-led senate.

“We don’t see the vote as a biased issue,” Klobuchar said in a conference call with secretaries of state on Thursday, adding that the nation needs to think “outside the horrors of the day” to begin planning now.

Democratic leaders are looking for more funding to vote by email in the next coronavir relief package.

“It’s about our democracy at a time when voting is even a physical challenge,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN this week. “So we want us to have more resources for postal voting, more same-day registration, more states that send rounds of voting to the right people. That’s part of the initiative.”

It is not clear where McConnell stands in the legislation considered by the Senate. Although he supported the $ 400 million bill in the first bill, he has opposed democratic efforts to secure elections, saying he opposes attempts to “unite” the election.

Speaking at a show last week by conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, McConnell said, “I’m not going to let this be an opportunity for Democrats to reach unrelated policy targets they would not otherwise be able to get through.”

U.S. TODAY network staff writers Christal Hayes, Joe Sonka, Bryan Lyman and Joel Ebert, as well as New York State Editor-in-Chief Joseph Spector, participated in the report.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.