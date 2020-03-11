Make physics more gender involved – by analysis

It only takes a little stroll around the city to see that gender equality is still a distant goal in our society. Should we even worry about gender inequality in the microcosm of physics? We really should. Although the Supreme Court has come down hard on the Indian Army’s patriarchal perceptions of women’s capabilities, we, in privileged and supposedly “objective” science, are still knotting ourselves. Our policies to mitigate gender inequality are still driven by stereotyped beliefs: that only women need special science and leadership training, or awareness raising about gender inequality, additional childcare leave, or even flexible working hours to cook and clean. There is still tremendous resistance to the idea between work-life balance as something for everyone. Worse, there is little thought about what the evidence says about the whole story.

The gender gap in physics is large, globally speaking, and large in India. The proportion of women with doctorates in physics employed in tertiary education in the country is 20%, which is far less than in, say, biology. Worse still, that part boils down to single-digit numbers in elite research institutions, in leadership positions, and on honors lists. How do we understand this trend?

Studies comparing researchers’ scientific competence and productivity by gender found no systematic deficit among scientists. Nor is there evidence of a lack of interest in physics among girls: 50% of government scholarships in physics are won by girls. Discriminatory family responsibilities, the much-interpreted cause of gender difference in the workforce, cannot weigh women physicists more than biologists, and, therefore, this cannot be the whole story. Clearly, there is a strong gender bias in the profession. Indeed, when the process of selecting for, say, leadership positions or honorary recognition diminishes the sex ratio, it is a clear signature of bias in the process.

Of course, there are no overt restrictions on women practicing physics at any level, unlike, for example, the Indian military. However, patriarchy lurks beneath the surface. Misogynism and toxic masculinity-induced microaggressions often raise their heads in scientific forums and in corridor talks. Hidden norms, such as the employment of the spouse of a meritorious scientist, continue to exist, especially among older, elite public institutions. Sexual abuse is still understood as part of the “boys will be boys” syndrome, not a scientific violation.

It is clear that the profession of physics must reach the limits of its discipline in order to understand and resolve its sexual prejudices. The first type of such interdisciplinary conference was organized by the Gender Working Group on Physics of the Indian Association of Physics at the University of Hyderabad in 2019. About 240 physicists, social scientists, educational workers and diversity practitioners thought about social processes in physics practice.

Several key recommendations emerged from the conference. First, that policies for work-life balance, including childcare leave, support for career interruptions, and mobility schemes that facilitate the geographical proximity of work for couples, should be accessible to all genders. Although not disadvantaged women, such gender-neutral policies would instead encourage broader cultural change. Furthermore, the possibility of stigmatizing women as “favored” would be eliminated.

Second, employment and promotion policies should only be based on transparent merit criteria, explicitly formulated in advance and without hidden norms. The spouse employment norm is unbearable anyway, as institutions will never be able to fire a scientist for marrying a colleague. There is often a ban on older age, which discriminates against women who have terminated their careers. The husband of a woman who is employed in another location is often held against her. The appointment of a diversity officer as an observer on selection committees and editorial boards is strongly recommended.

Third, a compulsory sociology course on the impact of social processes in the science of science was recommended for the graduate curriculum of physics. The lack of rigorous exposure of Native educated physicists to any discipline studying human behavior is expected to be partially addressed.

Fourth, institutions need to invest in strong mentoring mechanisms for early-career university workers so that they do not have to rely on outside socializing, beer evenings, etc., or the voluntary will and time of senior academics. Men usually have access to the former, while even privileged women have to turn to others. Diversity measures can encourage more hostile behavior towards women. One way to alleviate hostility is to create safe spaces for dialogue between gender and power divisions, even using non-traditional immersive and experiential methodologies derived from theater.

Other lengthy recommendations such as mandatory childcare facilities at conferences and conferences, gender audits of staff at various levels on institutional websites, mandatory just pleading prior sexual misconduct indictments in all college applications and appointments to prestigious positions, and rebalancing gender balance textbooks and textbooks. , These recommendations were collected in the Hyderabad Charter for Gender Equality in Physics on the occasion of Women’s Day, and received over 100 approvals from physicists, including senior researchers, leaders and early career practitioners.

We physicists have to stop “repairing our wives” because there is no evidence that they need to be repaired. We should instead fix the wrong meritocracy so that we build a nurturing learning environment.

Prajval Shastri is an astrophysicist from Bengaluru and chairman of the Working Group on Gender in Physics of the Indian Physics Association

