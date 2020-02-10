Make The Witcher’s Jaskier Bisexual, you cowards

Although it’s little more than a month ago, Netflix’s The Witcher has already flooded the online community with instantly memorable moments that range from catchy melodies to sexy, glowing sluts in bathrooms. The show became an out of control success and sparked many conversations about their approach to casting and representation in the imagination.

As long as the genre exists, the imagination is (unfortunately) a predominantly direct, white space. The Lord of the Rings franchise is notorious for its all-white cast, and even newer shows like Game of Thrones have come under fire because of their lack of variety and representation for colored people. Even for LGBTQ + people, the imagination doesn’t get much better. Author J.K. Rowling has been the subject of constant Twitter mockery as she (among other things) wanted to trace the characters’ sexuality to compensate for the lack of representation in her work.

The Witcher is there, and things seem to be changing. Unlike so many other fantasy films and shows, The Witcher has been praised for its wonderfully diverse cast and willingness to embrace characters (and actors) of all races. The Witcher is deviating from the shape of the race, but does not yet contain canonical LGBTQ + characters – which is a shame because in my humble opinion one of the main characters in the series is perfectly positioned to be one of the best examples of this being bisexual on TV.

Joey Batey’s Jaskier got into the hearts of fans with his catchy ballads (“Toss A Coin to Your Witcher”) and quick comments, and I can’t think of a better character that could turn out to be LGBTQ + in season 2. Listen to me, folks: If The Witcher is comfortable running characters (see Triss Merigold), why shouldn’t Jaskier become bisexual?

Although fandoms are notorious for doing something out of nothing when it comes to examining character sexuality and wearing head pots … Witcher and Joey Batey’s portrayals seem to suggest that Jaskier is bisexual, and I think so that is not enough. Throughout the series, Jaskier spends most of his time traveling (and writing ballads about it) Geralt of Rivia, the intimidatingly beautiful sorcerer played by Henry Cavill.

Jaskier canonically helps him bathe, and even once he jokes about Geralt by letting him “rub camomile on your beautiful ass”, which is about the least a “travel companion” could say. Jaskier also spends most of his time looking at Geralt with longing glances and being generally beaten by the witcher.

But if the evidence in the story isn’t enough, what about Joey Batey’s comments on Jaskier’s sexuality? During the press tour of the series, Batey was asked several times about his characterization by Jaskier, and when interviewers call Jaskier a womanizer, he corrects it quickly. In an interview, Batey actively discourages the use of this term and instead explains that Jaskier falls in love with everyone. Batey’s interviews are full of wonderfully gender-non-specific nuggets like this, which seems to suggest that he is as much a proponent of the bisexual Jaskier as I am.

While it may seem silly to me to be such a passionate proponent of Jaskier’s bisexuality, canonically bisexual characters are far and wide apart for many fans (like myself), so including a bisexual character in such an incredibly popular show is a good one Idea would be a long way to change the stigma of bisexuality.

As The Witcher is one of the most popular fantasy shows of the past few years, adding an LGBTQ + character would help make more fantasy programs stand out from the white, heterosexual landscape that is typical of this genre.

I’ll be excited to see The Witcher’s return no matter which direction the series chooses for Jaskier’s character, because it’s a well-written and wonderfully integrative piece of television, but making Jaskier bisexual would do something to me (and so many other fans) bring) another reason to love the show.

