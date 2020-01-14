Make-up YouTuber NikkieTutorials appears as a trans, giving the finger to blackmailers

CONTENT WARNING: This article deals with transphobia.

Mega-popular YouTuber makeup Nikkie de Jager came out as a transgender and calls the decision “liberation and liberation” in a brand new video.

De Jager’s triumphant announcement, however, is overshadowed by an uncomfortable admission: the 25-year-old was persuaded to extortion after being threatened with extortion and said people wanted to “share my story with the press”.

de Jager, whose NikkieTutorials channel has garnered over 12 million followers in a decade, said today to her fan base: “It’s time to let go and be really free.

When I was younger I was born in the wrong body, which means that I am transgender. [It’s] so surreal to say that. Filming this video is scary, but it feels so liberating and liberating. I’ve wanted to share this page of mine with you all for so long, but I could never figure out the timing. And there would always be the day I would tell you – I didn’t expect that day to be today, but here we are.

The video titled I Am Coming Out. Shows de Jager the story of her transition. For more than 17 minutes, the makeup artist tells early memories of discomfort in her body and the decision to assume her identity as a child.

My hair grew out when I was six. The people at my school knew, I mean, they saw. And I think at the age of seven or eight I only wore girls’ clothes. And it felt incredible. And the teachers supported it that way. And of course children are children, which is confusing. Some kids made it and other kids in my class didn’t make it, which is fine, but I’m always so grateful to all the teachers at this school who supported my trip and supported me.

de Jager said she started hormone therapy at the age of 14 and when I was 19 I made the transition.

“I switched to YouTube. And to say that now sounds so crazy to me because I literally grew up and transformed into myself, before all of you. “

While the decision to speak was always her own, de Jager said that she “only wanted to do it on my terms. But apparently we live in a world where people hate people who really are themselves. “

de Jager said that she had met people who were in danger of sharing her story and asked them to say something here and now.

At first it was scary to know that there are people who are so evil that they cannot respect a person’s true identity. It is mean and crude. And I know you’re watching that. They said they wanted to let it go because I lie, or I don’t want to tell the truth, or they feel like I’m too scared for people to know who I really am. I’m not afraid.

Then she shook her finger.

The video has been enthusiastically received with almost seven million views since its release and numerous positive comments.

“If you feel like a trap and there is no way out, you know it will get better. Trust me that it will get better,” she said.

If you want to talk about the issues raised in this story, you can call the QLife LGBTI Peer support hotline at 1800 184 527 or Chat online.

QLife operates every day between 3:00 p.m. and midnight.

Under 25? You can reach the Kids Helpline around 1800 55 1800 or Chat online.

Image:

@nikkietutorials / Instagram