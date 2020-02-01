Make your appetite with “A Complete Guide to Japanese Cuisine”

Over the past five years, food writer and former Iron Chef America judge Akiko Katayama has provided a global audience with information about Japanese cuisine through a series of weekly conversations with chefs, sake brewers, rice farmers, home cooks, potters and many more in her podcast “Japan Eats!” from New York.

A complete guide to Akiko Katayama’s Japanese cuisine.

176 pages

JRESEARCH, cooking.

Katayama’s new book “A Complete Guide to Japanese Cuisine” is a logical extension of the show. It manages to be comprehensive, from Japanese regional cuisine to kissaten (old school coffeehouses) and bento (packed lunches) to the reason why you should sip your noodles while you devour them. It is also a concise book, which is illustrated with photos and diagrams as well as interesting facts and statistics – if you ask yourself, curry bread was first introduced in Japan in 1927!

With this first book, Katayama wanted to help close the gap for a Japanese audience that wants to explain the essence of Japanese food. That’s why she wrote it in Japanese and English. As Japan’s tourism boom continues and appetite for Washoku grows around the globe, voices like Katayama’s can help distill the basics of a kitchen based on simplicity.

If you are looking for a basis for Japanese cuisine or planning a trip to Japan, Katayama’s Guide 101 to Japanese Food is a basic requirement.