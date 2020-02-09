Maker Movement teaches professional skills and provides room for creativity

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – At a time when professional skills are becoming increasingly scarce, creative spaces offer a place where people can learn and develop their skills.

“The creative movement was born out of the lack of opportunities for children over the past 20 or 30 years to learn professional arts at school,” said Janelle Ozeran, president of Ideaworks in downtown Fresno. .

“Fresno Ideaworks’ mission is precisely not only to bring the culture of manufacturers to the central valley, but to provide the space and the tools and the community for manufacturers to learn, to develop their skills,” he said. she declared.

Ideaworks, located on H Street near San Joaquin Street, provides space for people to do just that. The building includes a weld-on room, a woodwork room, a sewing room and one for working on computers – in addition to rooms for other skills spread throughout the building.

“It was intimidating like the first two times I did it, but you know time goes by, you stop looking at the sparks and you have fun with it,” said Natalie Ketter, who took a welding course at Ideaworks. She now plans to continue welding as a career.

“To think that, you know, we could have done it for someone, especially a young person – that’s good, that’s the whole point of the creator’s space,” said Ozeran.

Ideaworks is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization and is run entirely by volunteers and members.

Ketter and other women will see their art on Thursday, February 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. as part of “Women of Welding” at Ideaworks. The public is invited to attend and see women at work.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.