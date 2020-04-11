Makeup artist Brad Pitt applied foundation to her ass in the Legends Of The Fall set

Brad starred in Legends Of The Fall in 1994 (photo: Getty Images / Tristar / Rex)

Brad Pitt revealed that his makeup artist ended up applying foundation on the ass during the filming of Legends Of The Fall in 1994.

The actor, who appeared as Tristan Ludlow in the historical Western film, seemed to require the make-up by his makeup artist Jean Black to even out his tan.

He looks ready for confession during the episode of the upcoming HGTV series Celebrity IOU, in which Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott help Brad, as well as other celebrities, renovate the homes of heroes in their lives.

According to the New York Post, he says about the make-up session: “When it appears, we can’t really look each other in the eye.

“She is a family, we are like a brother and sister. She was the person I value so much in my life. “

Jean had previously opened up about her close relationship with the 56-year-old whom she called “a fantastic man.”

It was said that the foundation evened out Brad’s tan during the filming (photo: Tristar / Rex)

In an interview with GQ magazine in 2017, she said: “I went through Brad from his early years through all these years and many things happened and life brought the biggest, and sometimes the most devastating things.

“You are there with this person, there is only a bond and you can share it. You know it’s beautiful. “

This is after Dr. Anthony Fauci recently confessed that he wanted Brad to play him on a sketch on Saturday Night Live.

The doctor, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States, believes that the star Once Upon A Time In Hollywood would be able to perform it very well in a comedy sketch series.

During an interview with CNN, when asked by anchor Alisyn Camerot if Brad and other actors such as Ben Stiller could be suitable for the role, he said: “Oh, Brad Pitt. Of course…’

To be honest, it’s not a bad choice at all.

