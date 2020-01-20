Making A Men’s Streetwear Marketplace

divide

divide

divide

divide

For fashion-conscious women, the mobile Internet offers countless opportunities not only to buy what they want to wear, but also to do it as interactively as they think it is desirable. New, used, for sale, for rent, with the help of a stylist who is led by a chatbot and runs on the back end of artificial intelligence (AI). Augmented Reality Tools (AR) are used to make virtual fittings an option. When it comes to fashion items and accessories for women, the permutations, technologies that are experimented with, business models and the inventory itself are incredibly different.

Men’s clothing? Grailed co-founder Arun Gupta found a different story because men’s social relationships aren’t as typical of fashion as women’s. For the man invested in sartorial, the opportunities to work with fashion items are becoming less and less.

“Usually, the boys don’t have many friends (with whom) to talk about style in real life,” Gupta said in an interview, noting that this was an experience that he was passionate about as a college student Hand made fashion, albeit on a relatively limited budget. So he spent a lot of time in various online communities that were developed for style-conscious men who want to talk about fashion.

And from these forums, the idea for Grailed came: Take the social element of the online forums and integrate them into an online marketplace, where these community members buy and sell both high fashion and streetwear items can interact and access content across both. While Grailed is a retail experience, he found the company was more than that right from the design stage.

“We exist to promote a community of people who are interested in clothing and want to express themselves through clothing,” said Gupta.

And Grailed is unique in that it markets for these customers and only for those customers – Grailed is far from a brand that tries to be everything for everyone. Social media accounts differ from other brand-name social media accounts in the way that, according to most reviews, they look less like a branded account and more like something you could see in a general, no-brand streetwear forum. The posts are described as meme-rich, jargon-heavy and witty, so that if you are not already an enthusiastic sneakerhead or streetwear fan, much of what is there is simply intended for the average consumer.

But that’s the whole point, according to Lawrence Schlossman, the company’s ninth employee. Grailed is a special brand for a very specific type of consumer with very specific interests. Instead of trying to make their brand look just like everything else on Instagram, hoping to gain followers, they’d rather use their social media streams as a direct link to their consumers. The streams are an opportunity to demonstrate how well they really understand this core customer base.

“You have to know what you are talking about. But we should be experts in this field. To joke about something you have to know it really well. Who is better suited to have fun and to make jokes about people in this Got culture and will appreciate it? “Schlossman said to Glossy.

The strategy was a game of chance, but it paid off. Grailed used to have an Instagram fan base of around 4,000 – today the fan base is around 600,000. And increasing.

And while the store is best known to enthusiasts as the streetwear marketplace for men, its founder believes that this is somewhat inaccurate. It is a fashion market for men with offers divided into specific categories: Grails for classic fashion items from luxury brands, hype for streetwear new releases and core for vintage and mass market new releases.

The business, he noted, is largely split between fashion and streetwear items – and in Gupta’s opinion, this indicates a fashionable trend in men’s fashion that represents a marriage between the two.

Grailed hopes that this marriage will be quicker and easier – by creating a male shopping channel that will serve as a community, content hub and huge repository for all the items you want or need in a single, well-organized market

