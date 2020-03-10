Makiroi trying to end the spell of no repeater in player

Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida—No one has won the Players Championship back to back since moving to TPC Sawgrass in 1982.

He seems to have a chance to play every week.

“I don’t think you’ll need any special motivation to take part in this golf tournament,” McIlroy said. “But it’s very nice to defend first here.”

McIlroy appeared to The Players with some disappointment after failing to win Bayhill last week. He was two shots late in the final round and made two double bogies. This eliminates the chance of repeating the title in Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Still, his seventh consecutive Top 5 finish at the PGA Tour event, dating to the tour championship victory last August, is the area occupied exclusively by Tiger Woods in the last 20 years. Explains why McIlroy returned to the top in the world. That explains why he likes to win the thrilling Players Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass.

It does not guarantee anything. Not here.

Woods is the two winners of the Players as his back is not ready to compete and he is not playing this week. He had his first crack in repetition in 2002 when he was the best. Woods won Bayhill last week. He won the Masters on his next start following Sawgrass. He was 14th in Thailand for Players Title Defense.

He did not try again. After winning in 2013, Woods performed the first of four back surgeries the following year and was unable to attend the event.

Not just Woods. Adam Scott of 2005 is the only defending champion to finish in the top ten. Scott drew in eighth place.

A course where the margin between 65 and 75 is not very large, due to Pete Dye’s most famous design. The champion’s roll call suggests that sawgrass is not the right course for a particular playing style. Winners include power players such as Woods, McIlroy and Jason Day, and relatively short batters such as Tim Clark and Fred Funk.

“There are many events that can narrow the field down to 25 or 30 people. Please say this is the group with the best chance,” said Justin Leonard, who won in 1998 and tied in Thailand the following year at 23. Was. “Everyone participating in this tournament has the ability and the game to win.

“If anyone bets on you, take the field.”

McIlroy wants to bet on it.

“He’s certainly the best player in the world so far, and he seems to have been the best player in the world throughout his career,” said Webb Simpson. “His bad play and bad stretch are better than most people here, and he’s hard to win when he’s doing his best … he fights you every week One of the guys who expects it to be. “

The only way to hit McIlroy at the age of thirty-and it needs to be scrutinized for criticism-he has turned only two of those top five into victory. He won the Tour Championship and won the FedEx Cup. He also won a playoff at Xander Schauffele in Shanghai.

He returned to Japan too. The final round hurt him on the Riviera [73] and Bayhill. 76 was the best final round since the US Open at Merrion.

McIlroy is more concerned about the process than the results, and is aware of areas of his game that need to be tweaked weekly. He believes that more victories will continue. It’s weird for a man who won four times on a date with The Players last year to say he’s not far away.

At stake this week are the largest wallets in golf history. $ 15 Million, Winner $ 2.7 Million Players usually get the strongest field in golf from top to bottom and have no aging champions, amateurs or open qualifiers found in the four majors.

McIlroy was not obsessed with TPC Sawgrass for the first few years at The Players. He failed to cut for the third consecutive year and did not even break percussion until the seventh race.

He accused him of being stubborn and trying to overwhelm the course. Held in May 2009 when he first played. In addition, his preparation was somewhat lacking.

“When I played here for the first time, I was kicked out of a bar at Jacks Beach because I missed a cut before going to Vegas on weekends and had a fake ID,” he said. “I’ve come a long way.”

