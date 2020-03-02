Monday, March 2, 2020
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor leave for a night date

Kevin Yazzie
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a while. The couple took their relationship to another level last year when they began to be seen together in the public light. Malaika and Arjun look great together and have several fans encouraging their relationship. Last night the elegant couple went out for a date.



The duo headed to the restaurant amid intermittent cameras that waited until they left the place. Malaika looks very sexy as always with an impeccable white dress, while Arjun looks great with a pair of military green pants and a jet black t-shirt. Scroll through your latest images.









