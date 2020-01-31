Malaika Arora’s birthday wish for Amrita Arora is too cute – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML144e712ae5eb954495520bead5d3367a11%

Today Amrita Arora is celebrating her 42nd birthday and Malaika Arora has a nice wish for her that she has posted on Instagram. She is also the girlfriend of Malaika, the birthday of Vinay Bijlani and the actress wished them both in her Instagram story. He posted some setback photos and added it with the title: “Congratulations, Aquarius companion.” The images on the back are a true delight for internet users. Not only in her story did Malaika place a photo in her feed and write it down: “Happy birthday, my Amu, amzu, amolla, amutti, ams, … all names of love, because we love you (ps . Don’t cry and get emo now. “

Malaika Arora will soon present a reality dance show together with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. I can’t wait to see this glamor hiss on the small screen again.

View the photos that Malaika published with Amrita …

