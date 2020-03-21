Malaria cure hopes for cure for coronavirus outbreak – News from India

While scientists have struggled to find a cure for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the widely used malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine have become promising candidates.

To be sure, large controlled clinical trials are needed to provide evidence of how well these drugs work, but anti-malarial drugs have been among the drug addicts in China, South Korea, France and Italy who successfully use the scale to treat severely ill people Covid-19, which has hit close to 250,000 people and killed at least 10,000 worldwide.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday addressed the drugs and went as far as to indicate that chloroquine / hydroxychloroquine treatment was likely to be introduced first in New York, stifled by the infection. There were about 4,000 cases of people infected with the virus in New York on Thursday and 26 deaths were seen.

Trump said of the treatment, “I think it will be very promising. It could be a game changer. And maybe not. Based on what I see, it could be a game changer. They are very powerful.”

To be sure, the US Food and Drug Administration has quickly clarified that extensive studies are needed to understand the effectiveness of these drugs in the fight against Covid-19. Interestingly, on Thursday, a French study published in the International Journal of Antimicrobials found that a combination of malaria drugs and antibiotics could be effective against Covid-19.

Chloroquine, discovered in 1934 by Hans Andersag, who at the time worked for Terman’s drug maker Bayer, is a synthesized version of quinine, which is itself derived from the Cinchona plant.

To date, no drug has been approved for the treatment of new coronavirus, which causes potentially fatal complications in about 5% of those infected. The treatment strategy is based on hit or miss combinations.

Nearly a dozen drugs are in various stages of clinical trials in China. In the US, only one antiretroviral drug, remdesivir, has been tried, and it has been tested for Ebola and Mersi virus, which causes Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome. Chloroquine is a generic medicine that is safe and inexpensive and has been used to treat malaria since World War II. It works like quinine, which was added to the tonic by the British in the belief that it would provide them with blanket protection against malaria, which is still endemic in many states in India. It is an inexpensive drug and widely available.

India has so far approved a combination of two antiviral drugs used to treat HIV, lopinavir and ritonavir (400 mg and 100 mg, respectively) for the treatment of Covid-19. The first major Covid-19 treatment study found that it did not affect severely ill patients in China.

“Lopinavir-ritonavir treatment is unrelated to the difference from standard care in time to clinical improvement,” a randomized, controlled trial of 199 hospitalized patients in China, published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), said Wednesday.

“A new NEJM article that found antiretroviral drugs does not work, so we urgently need additional treatment options for critically ill people. We need to go with changed medicines as much as possible and then look for new molecules and treatment, “said Gagandeep Kang, director of the Translational Institute of Health Science and Technology from Faridabad.

Several countries have asked people to avoid ibuprofen due to fever and pain after being tested in the journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, saying an enzyme triggered by anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen can help ease and worsen Covid-19 infections. “Ibuprofen could be a factor in the worsening of the infection,” French Health Minister Olivier Veran said in a French-language tweet, recommending that those with fever use paracetamol.

While the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that “based on currently available information, WHO does not recommend the use of ibuprofen,” limited clinical data on Covid-19 treatment and disease progression have led clinicians to be cautious about self-medication, saying use paracetamol for pain and fever, as is done to treat dengue fever symptoms.

To save lives, multiple evidence-based procedures must be quickly followed. “Given the rapid increase in cases and deaths, we need multicenter drug trials on the most effective drug combinations. With proper patient recruitment, a multi-month study can be completed in six months, ”said Dr K Srinath Reddy, President of the Public Health Foundation of India.

So far, malaria drugs are holding out hope – and only that.

