[‘malay-first’:-malaysia’s-muhyiddin-allies-with-nationalists-to-grow-to-be-pm-(movie)]

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin celebrates after getting appointed as Malaysia’s 8th Prime Minister in front of his dwelling in Bukit Damansara February 29, 2020. — Photo by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Former Malaysian interior minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be sworn in as the country’s subsequent primary minister tomorrow, right after he secured help from a Malay nationalist occasion that sacked him in 2015.

In this article are some information about Muhyiddin, 72, who is from the greater part Malay Muslim community and when courted controversy in the multi-racial region by declaring that he was Malay initial.