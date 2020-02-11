Malaysia, a major contributor to the Commonwealth, says Commonwealth sec-gen | Malaysia

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland (left) and MAIWP boss Datuk Seri Syed Hussien Alhabshee (2nd right) can be seen at KLIA on February 9, 2020. – Bernama picture

CYBERJAYA, February 11 – Malaysia has always made an important contribution to the Commonwealth, said Secretary General Baroness Patricia Scotland.

Referring to the Langkawi Declaration on Environmental Protection at the Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) meeting in 1989, she said the declaration was probably the most important at the time.

“… the contribution that took place in Langkawi in 1989 was the beginning of the Commonwealth’s mission to climate change. We are now seeing the consequences of climate change around the world.

“Whether drought, flood, cyclone or hurricane – there is now a crisis. Malaysia has been with us (Commonwealth) since 1957 and it is a valued member of our family, ”she said at a press conference after giving the King Henry VIII (KH 8) College Commonwealth Scholarship Awards here today.

Baroness Scotland was asked about her views on Malaysia’s contribution to the Commonwealth.

She is in Malaysia on seven working days from Sunday to February 15 at the invitation of the Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP).

She is the sixth Secretary General of the Commonwealth and the first woman to hold this position.

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 54 advanced and developing countries, including Malaysia, and is home to around 2.4 billion people.

Baroness Scotland also said that her meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and some federal ministers have found a positive response.

“They have expressed their commitment to the Commonwealth and their commitment has humiliated me. I will work very hard to ensure that the Commonwealth goals are achieved well, and I thank the Malaysian government and their staff for their generous support our family, ”she added.

In the meantime, she also welcomed KH 8 College’s move to offer ten scholarships for Commonwealth students, saying that it opened up space for students to improve their skills and train them to become future leaders.

Each scholarship is worth more than 300,000 RM and the application for the scholarship begins in June for admission in September 2020. – Bernama