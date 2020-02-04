Malaysia and Pakistan sign extradition treaty | Malaysia

Prime Minister Do Dr. Mahathir Mohamad and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at their meeting at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya on February 4, 2020. – Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, January 20 / PRNewswire / – Malaysia and Pakistan signed an extradition agreement today to bolster the positive momentum in bilateral relations through increased security cooperation and the fight against cross-border crime.

Prime Minister Do Dr. Mahathir Mohamad said the contract signed here in connection with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Malaysia could apply to terrorists and criminals.

“If a criminal who committed a crime in Malaysia has to hide in another country under the extradition treaty, we can get that country to help us arrest the person. It could be terrorists and criminals. Anyone who did something wrong in Malaysia and seek refuge, ”he said at a joint press conference with Imran Khan after meeting the two leaders here today.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said that a sought-after Pakistani criminal in Malaysia was involved in the murder, who had been extradited from Malaysia before the contract was signed.

Dr. Mahathir also said that Malaysia and Pakistan, as two peace-loving Islamic nations, agreed to step up cooperation to preserve the true values ​​of Islam while strengthening Muslim solidarity.

Dr. Mahathir said Malaysia will continue to deepen and deepen bilateral relations with Pakistan in various areas, including defense and law enforcement, tourism and education.

Dr. Mahathir emphasized that Imran Khan’s working visit reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to strengthen the partnership in their best interest.

Dr. Mahathir said Malaysia and Pakistan also agree that regular talks are needed to strengthen their trade relationships by removing obstacles in key sectors and addressing bilateral imbalances in goods.

Malaysia and Pakistan are expected to convene the fourth joint committee meeting of the Malaysia-Pakistan Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA) in Islamabad.

Imran Khan also thanked Dr. Mahathir for speaking out about injustices there.

This is Imran Khan’s second visit to Malaysia since taking office in August 2018. The cricket star’s first visit was in November 2018. – Bernama