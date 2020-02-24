[malaysia-bahrain-soccer-friendly-shelved-amid-covid-19-fears]

The Bahrain Soccer Affiliation (BFA) has decided to cancel the Tier 1 worldwide welcoming concerning Bahrain and Malaysia scheduled to choose spot at the Khalifa Athletics Town Stadium in Isa Town on March 21. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The Bahrain Soccer Association (BFA) has determined to terminate the Tier Just one intercontinental welcoming concerning Bahrain and Malaysia scheduled to get place at the Khalifa Athletics Metropolis Stadium in Isa Town on March 21.

Football Affiliation of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-normal Stuart Ramalingam in a assertion today stated the final decision by BFA follows the most up-to-date directive issued by the Bahrain government on Friday, to protect against the distribute of the Covid-19 an infection.

He claimed the BFA experienced to comply with the directions of the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Well being, which restricted actions in and out of Bahrain, also involving men and women from or near to nations around the world with Covid-19 infections, like Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and Iran.

Stuart stated that FAM gained a letter of apology from BFA secretary-general Ebrahim Saad Al Buainain over the cancellation.

He reported FAM would glimpse to alternate preparations for the Harimau Malaya squad in advance of the 2022 World Cup / 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai on March 26, and Vietnam at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, five times afterwards (March 31).

“The latest developments on the preparations of Tan Cheng Hoe’s squad will be declared from time to time,” he stated.

Malaysia are now in next put in the Group G qualifying spherical, with nine factors right after 5 online games, and they have a great prospect of heading into the final round of the 2023 Asian Cup in China with positive outcomes in the final three games.

The Harimau Malaya’s final Group G match is towards Thailand in Bangkok on June nine.

The previous time Malaysia certified for the Asia Cup was in 2007, as co-hosts with three other Asean countries, specifically Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. — Bernama