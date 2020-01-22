Malaysia Banking: Grab, Razer, AirAsia, Others

divide

Grab, Razer, AirAsia, Axiata and CIMB join other companies considering applying for digital banking licenses in Malaysia, sources told Reuters on Wednesday (January 22).

Some advise advisors as they consider getting started with digital banking, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The regional financial institutions Hong Leong Bank and Maybank are also examining the possibility of applying for a license, according to sources.

“Many financial and non-financial institutions take advantage of market opportunities and work with external parties,” said one of the sources.

The central bank in Malaysia said last month that it was considering releasing up to five conventional or Islamic online banking licenses. A proposed licensing system is in progress and is expected to be completed in late June.

Malaysia prefers bidders with capital managed by companies in the region. The country’s draft doctrine indicates that electronic banks are required to provide services and solutions to the population in “underserved and underserved segments” that focus on the void in the market. Digital banks must also have opening capital of 100 million ringgit ($ 24.5 million) and scale to 300 million ringgit.

The advancement of cellular networks has prompted banking systems across Asia to open doors to emerging companies and technology companies that can offer more cost-effective services without the hassle of physical locations.

Singapore has already received 21 applications for its five digital bank licenses.

The FinTech department of the gaming startup Razer, which initiated an operation after applying in Singapore, discussed a Malaysian license with a regional conglomerate.

Lee Li Meng, CEO of Razer FinTech, told Reuters that the company has large online payment companies in Malaysia and will assess the prospects for digital banking.

The telecommunications company Axiata could make an application through its Axiata Digital Services division, which controls the eWallet Boost and contains the group’s digital companies.

BigPay, AirAsia’s financial services arm, operates an e-wallet with a prepaid card.

The Ant Financial and Touch n ‘Go digital wallet is the largest eWallet service in Malaysia with 6.9 million customers. Lender CIMB has a majority stake in Touch n ‘Go and is currently examining the possibility of acquiring a license for digital banking, the source told Reuters.

Earlier this month, Ant Financial, Grab and Singtel and a consortium led by Razer made formal applications for digital banking licenses in Singapore.

