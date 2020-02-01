Malaysia continues to work to prevent the spread of the corona virus. Malaysia

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad and General Director Datuk Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah is monitoring the status of the virus’s spread in Malaysia and around the world after a press conference on the novel coronavirus on January 25, 2020 in Putrajaya. – Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, February 1 – When a small outbreak of the novel 2019 corona virus (2019-nCoV) was reported in Wuhan, capital of the Chinese province of Hubei, on December 31 last year, no one had expected it to be a health emergency could come from international interest or PHEIC.

In just a month, the new strain of coronavirus infected over 11,000 people in 24 countries. In China alone, 213 deaths have been reported. No death was reported outside the Republic.

The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at a press conference in Geneva on Thursday, explained the situation of 2019-nCoV as PHEIC systems and the poorly prepared to deal with it.

Malaysia, which has also registered eight imported infections caused by the 2019 nCoV involving Chinese nationals, has also taken various proactive measures to prevent the spread of the virus that causes pneumonia and symptoms such as fever, cough, and difficulty breathing ,

“Malaysia welcomes the WHO statement and has been on high alert and increased surveillance at all of our international entry points prior to PHEIC announcement,” said Health Director Datuk Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah.

As of midday today, the number of confirmed cases of 2019 nCoV in Malaysia remained at eight, while the cumulative number of patients examined (PUI) for coronavirus infections was 142 and six awaited laboratory test results.

The number of people who had close contact with coronavirus-positive cases remains 32, according to him. The patient, who reportedly fled the hospital while waiting for laboratory results, was picked up and confirmed negative for 2019-nCoV.

Health minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said in a statement today that Malaysia is leading the Asean Emergency Operations Center (EOC) network and is actively working with Asean member states on new corona virus (2019-nCoV) situation updates and data exchange to promote detection Response and communication to prevent the virus from spreading.

“We (Malaysia) are at the top and have all of these things under control,” he said.

Four of the eight Chinese nationals who tested positive for 2019 nCoV in Malaysia are treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital, three at Permai Hospital in Johor and one at Sultanah Maliha Hospital in Langkawi. All of them are stable and recover well.

The government’s proactive measure to address the health problem also included the evacuation of Malaysian citizens from Wuhan.

According to the Malaysian ambassador to China, Raja Datuk Nushirwan Zainal Abidin, talks with China about the evacuation of Malaysians have been going well, and stakeholders are expected to return to commercial flights soon.

He said the Malaysian embassy in Beijing also sent an advance team to Wuhan to coordinate and support the process of returning 120 Malaysians to Hubei province.

“The team will locate and update the list of Malaysians there so that they can be returned to their homes later,” he said.

The government’s swift action to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the country was also praised by Yang di-Pertuan-Agong-Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

His Majesty said the government must, however, continuously take precautionary measures without compromising on issues that affect the well-being of people and the country.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also reminded people to work with the government to take preventive measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. – Bernama