Malaysia Inc concept now more important than ever, says Dr. M | Malaysia

Prime Minister Do Dr. Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia Inc.’s concept of bringing the private and public sectors together is now more important than ever to achieve the country’s big and ambitious goals. – Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LANGKAWI, January 19 – Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad said the concept of Malaysia Incorporated (Malaysia Inc), which brings together the private and public sectors, is now more important than ever to achieve the country’s big and ambitious goals.

In his speech at the launch of 5G Demonstration Projects, Dr. Mahathir that the concept he had introduced during his first term as prime minister is still valid today.

“Because of this collaboration, I am delighted to see that we have identified 100 use cases through the 5G demonstration projects, of which we now have 72 5G use cases at 56 Live 5G locations in six states, including Kedah, Kuala Lumpur Perak, Selangor , Terengganu and Penang, ”he said.

Dr. Mahathir said in this fast-paced and high-octane world that the country must be agile because change is a daily constant.

“If we stagnate, we cannot keep up with the global economy,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that since he launched the “5G Malaysia Showcase” in April 2019, preparations for the use of 5G have made good progress and have foreseen a commercial launch in the third quarter of 2020.

“This is a significant step in our nation’s path towards strengthening our economy, achieving sustainable growth and sharing the prosperity we gain with our citizens and ensuring that we achieve our goal, every single citizen in this nation To offer an adequate standard of living in 2030. ” ” he said.

Dr. Mahathir added that Malaysia could be left behind if the country did not change as well.

“From the rise of smartphones in 2007, which changed our lives, to the growth of shale oil in 2014, which triggered one of the greatest oil price shocks in history, to the tremendous rise of numerous technology brands such as Google, Apple and Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Huawei.

“The common denominator was technology,” he said

The convergence of 5G and various industries such as agriculture, education, healthcare, manufacturing, intelligent transportation and tourism offers new opportunities for industry, society and individuals to advance their digital ambitions and provide new and better services.

In developing countries, manufacturing is still the path from subsistence agriculture to rising incomes and living standards.

Manufacturing has also played a key role in making Malaysia a key player in the global value chain, he said.

In the past five years, manufacturing has contributed 22 percent to the country’s gross domestic product.

“So during the fourth industrial revolution, we have to ask ourselves: are we ready for this? How can we use this transformative technology to increase productivity and growth? “, Asked he. – Bernama