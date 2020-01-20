Malaysia is returning 150 containers of waste, saying it will not be a garbage can in the world

Since the third quarter of last year, Malaysia has sent 150 containers of plastic waste back to 13 mainly rich countries, with the Environment Minister warning Monday that those who want to turn the country into a garbage can of the world can “dream”.

Shipments of unwanted waste have been diverted to Southeast Asia since China banned the import of plastic waste in 2018, but Malaysia and other developing countries are fighting back.

Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin said that 110 containers are expected to be returned by the middle of this year.

Yeo said the successful repatriation of a total of 3,737 tons of waste followed strict enforcement in major Malaysian ports to block smuggling of waste and close more than 200 illegal plastic recycling plants.

Of the 150 containers, 43 were returned to France, 42 to the United Kingdom, 17 to the United States, 11 to Canada, 10 to Spain and the rest to Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Portugal, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Lithuania, her ministry said.

Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin said: “we just want to give a message that Malaysia is not the dump of the world.” (Mohd Rasfan / AFP / Getty Images)

She said the Malaysian government did not pay a penny, with the cost of returning the waste fully borne by the shipping companies and companies responsible for importing and exporting the waste.

Yeo said there were talks in progress with US authorities to take back another 60 containers this year. Canada also has 15 containers, Japan 14, the UK 9 and Belgium 8 out of 110 more containers that are still being held in Malaysian ports, she said.

“If people want to see us as the garbage dump of the world, you continue to dream,” Yeo told reporters during an inspection at a port in northern Penang.

Yeo said the government will launch an action plan for illegal imports of plastic next month that will help different agencies coordinate enforcement and speed up the process of returning waste.

“Our position is very solid. We just want to send the waste back and we just want to give a message that Malaysia is not the landfill of the world,” she added.