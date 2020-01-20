Malaysia on high alert after corona virus outbreak in Wuhan | Malaysia

A woman leaves the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, where a man who has died from respiratory disease was incarcerated, in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, on January 12, 2020. – AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 / PRNewswire / – After the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, Malaysian response teams at all international entry points and health facilities in the country, particularly at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), have been placed on alert.

In his Facebook post, the Director General for Health, Datuk Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah that the thermal scanners and health quarantine centers at the KLIA terminal were in high surveillance mode.

He said the role of various airport-based health units and other international access points is important to protect the country from various potential communicable diseases from high-risk areas.

International media have reported 139 new cases of the new coronavirus strain over the weekend since it was first discovered in Wuhan in December 2019. So far, three people have died in China, two in Thailand and one in Japan.

Before that, Dr. Noor Hisham explains that the influenza situation reported in Malaysia is under control and is not related to the Wuhan outbreak. However, the Ministry of Health has monitored the situation regarding lung infections and all updates from the World Health Organization are currently being communicated. – Bernama