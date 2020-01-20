Malaysia promotes cashless eWallet incentive

divide

On the way to becoming a cashless society in Malaysia, the government reports, as of Friday (January 17), offers an RM 30 premium payment (approximately 7.37) as part of its e-Tunai Rakyat (People’s E-Cash) program USD).

The government hopes to increase the number of users of digital payment to 15 million. The incentive program started on January 15th and works with three e-wallet operators – Grab, Boost and Touch n Go.

“We want to double that to 15 million, if possible 16 million, so that almost every Malaysian over the age of 18 can make digital payments,” said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

The payment will also be delivered directly to bank accounts for people who don’t have a smartphone, he said.

“We can investigate the matter in the future. First, let’s run this program (e-Tunai Rakyat) and see its development. If there are many complaints about the matter (the request to transfer to RM30), we will look into it, ”he told reporters.

About 1.32 million applications for the program were approved out of the 1.7 million applications received, with nearly 40 million RM spent, Lim said.

“The government wants to promote digital payments because we believe it is important that Malaysia will one day become a cashless society if we do all of our payments online or on cell phones,” he said. “Only then can we become more efficient and transparent, because if you are cashless, corruption can hardly go undetected.”

The e-Tunai Rakyat program offers Malaysians 18 years and older who earn less than RM 100,000 a year a payment of RM 30.

According to Lim, the government doesn’t want to become a cashless nation because people in rural areas need more time.

“We know that many rural areas are not familiar with digital payment. We will do it slowly and gradually, ”he said.

In total, the Malaysian government plans to distribute 450 million ringgit (more than $ 110 million) to half of its citizens.

According to the data portal Statista, digital payments are expected to increase by 10.8 percent after the program implementation and reach around $ 17 billion in the next three years.

