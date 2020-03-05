[malaysia-reviews-5-more-covid-19-circumstances,-all-similar-to-twenty-sixth-scenario-or-its-shut-contacts]

Overall health director-typical Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah explained the circumstances ended up described with the Crisis Preparedness and Reaction Centre, as at 12pm nowadays. — Picture by Choo Choy Might

KUALA LUMPUR, March five — Five new conditions of Covid-19 have been noted right now, bringing the whole variety of scenarios in Malaysia up to 55.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah claimed the conditions have been documented with the Disaster Preparedness and Response Centre, as at 12pm these days.

“All the new circumstances are associated to one particular Covid-19 cluster which was earlier discovered as connected to the 26th scenario, which means these new circumstances have been due to near call with the 26th circumstance,” he mentioned in a assertion.

Dr Noor Hisham also spoke of the Covid-19 Cluster Perform Meeting Sequence two, which made the decision to advise Malaysians from travelling to specific places about the earth.

“We advise that for the time being, travel to the metropolitan areas of Lombardy, Veneto, and Emilia-Romagna in Italy, Hokkaido in Japan, as well as Tehran, Qom, and Gilan in Iran, be temporarily postponed.

“The conference has also decided to restrict the entry of any visitors, regardless of nationality, who frequented the aforementioned locations for at the very least 14 days before arriving in Malaysia. Malaysian citizens abroad are inspired to sign-up on their own with the closest embassy, consulate, or high commission,” he mentioned.

Out of the 55 confirmed Covid-19 situations since the outbreak commenced at the start of the year, 22 have considering that recovered and discharged from the hospitals, with non-Malaysians sent back again to their respective nations around the world.

The past two days has viewed a marked increase of Covid-19 instances, with seven new instances on Tuesday, and 14 new situations yesterday, when compared to the reasonably slight selection of boosts beforehand.