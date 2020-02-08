Malaysia should take a close look at Japan’s HSR technology Malaysia

Economics Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is also a Gombak MP, speaks at the Sri Gombak market on February 8, 2020 at the celebration of the Chinese New Year in the Gombak constituency. – Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, February 8th – Malaysia should take a close look at Japan’s rail technology when developing the Kuala Lumpur – Singapore High Speed ​​Rail (HSR) project.

Economy minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the country is familiar with rail transport, as the Shinkansen high-speed rail system shows.

“We will continue to discuss this matter. The technology behind the Shinkansen is one of the best in the world and we should investigate it for the HSR project, ”he said today at the celebration of the Chinese New Year in the Gombak constituency.

Azmin, who is also the Gombak MP, said that his recent visit to Japan gave him an insight into the business model and financial structure required to fund such a project.

In December Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad that the HSR KL Singapore project would continue, but that it may require some adjustments to reduce costs.

During the visit, Mohamed Azmin said he was also taught about smart farming technologies that could increase productivity in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

He said Malaysia is a fertile country capable of producing high quality crops and not too prone to natural disasters.

“We want to look at the model used in Japan to increase agricultural productivity in that country,” said Mohamed Azmin.

He said Malaysia’s food import bill was close to RM60 billion a year, but the country was actually able to produce more food products through new technologies.

“A government policy is that farmers have access to new technologies to increase their yield, which would help narrow the urban-rural gap,” he added. – Bernama

