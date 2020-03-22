Malaysia shows spirit of Asean solidarity by bringing household Singaporeans, Indonesian | Malaysia

Personnel are pictured getting the Asean emblem prepared at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, November 17, 2015. — Photo by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Malaysia has yet again shown its problem and capability in controlling the welfare of its stricken citizens abroad soon after correctly repatriating 46 men and women stranded in Tehran, Iran subsequent the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is its 3rd productive mission soon after evacuating Malaysians from Wuhan, China on February 4 (133 people today) and February 26 (66 individuals) because of to the virus outbreak.

This time Malaysia also demonstrated the genuine spirit of Asean solidarity by evacuating nine people from neighbouring international locations — 8 Singaporeans and just one Indonesian — pursuing significant-level talks among the governments.

And for the 3rd straight time, an AirAsia airplane was employed to correctly carry out the Humanitarian Guidance and Catastrophe Relief (HADR) mission. Also on board were five Wellbeing Ministry staff members, Overseas Ministry (two folks), AirAsia crew (16) and one particular officer from the National Disaster Administration Company (Nadma).

In accordance to Nadma, the special flight from Tehran arrived at the KL International Airport (KLIA) at 6.34 am and all 55 travellers underwent well being screening at the Air Catastrophe Device at the KLIA before getting despatched to the surveillance centre at the Countrywide Audit Academy in Bandar Enstek, Nilai, Negeri Sembilan to undertake a 14-day quarantine.

The passengers have been then taken to the surveillance centre in 4 buses below major law enforcement escort, with the initial bus arriving at the centre at 9.43am. The second bus arrived 15 minutes later on although the other two buses attained about 20 minutes later on.

A decontamination operation on the passengers was then carried out by 240 staff from different organizations, these kinds of as the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Section, Wellbeing Ministry, Disaster ResQ, Nadma, Airport Fire and Rescue Expert services, KLIA District Police Headquarters and the Aviation Security.

Meanwhile, the Singapore government has expressed its gratitude to Malaysia and the Malaysian Embassy in Tehran for accepting the republic’s request to enable repatriate eight of its citizens from Iran.

“The Singapore nationals will endure the obligatory 14-day quarantine in Kuala Lumpur ahead of returning property,” a Singapore Foreign Ministry spokesperson explained in a statement issued nowadays. — Bernama