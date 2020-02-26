[malaysia,-singapore-agree-to-align-entry-screening-protocols,-other-measures-to-tackle-covid-19-outbreak]

Singapore and Malaysia agreed to continue entry screening and to align wellbeing screening protocols at the Causeway and the Tuas Next Url. — Today pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 26 — Singapore and Malaysia agreed on a number of actions to deal with the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak yesterday, such as continuing entry screening at equally countries’ land borders and aligning the treatments applied.

This took location at the initial meeting of the Singapore-Malaysia joint functioning group for Covid-19, held in Johor Bahru yesterday, reported the Ministry of Health and fitness in a statement right now.

At the conference, Singapore and Malaysia shared updates on the respective Covid-19 conditions in both equally nations and the current screening protocols at their land borders. The two nations around the world agreed to carry on entry screening and to align health screening protocols at the Causeway and the Tuas 2nd Website link.

Singapore and Malaysia also agreed to trade facts on clinical administration of patients, share surveillance details by activating a bilateral discipline epidemiology schooling network, and trade info these kinds of as national advisories and general public messaging on the virus.

Delegates also frequented the wellness screening services at the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complicated in Johor Bahru, which is joined to Singapore’s Woodlands Checkpoint.

The conference, which was attended by senior governing administration officials from both equally countries, was led by Dr Benjamin Koh, deputy secretary for growth from Singapore’s Ministry of Well being, as perfectly as Malaysia’s deputy director typical of health and fitness, Dr Chong Chee Kheong.

The joint functioning group options to keep its future conference in March 2020. — These days