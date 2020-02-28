[malaysia-uncertainty-grows-as-mahathir’s-strategy-for-parliament-vote-rejected]



Malaysia’s Interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks all through a information convention in Putrajaya, Malaysia, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

February 28, 2020

By Rozanna Latiff and Joseph Sipalan

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s political uncertainty grew on Friday after the speaker of parliament reported he had rejected a ask for from interim leader Mahathir Mohamad for a exclusive session following 7 days to select a new prime minister.

Mahathir, who plunged the Southeast Asian country into turmoil this 7 days by resigning as primary minister, experienced stated on Thursday that the king experienced asked for the vote to pick his successor.

Parliament speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof stated he experienced been given a letter from Mahathir requesting a special session on Monday, but it would not transpire without the need of an buy from the king.

“The require to have a exclusive session of parliament would only (come up) following getting an official decree by the king pertaining to the approach of electing a prime minister,” he explained in a statement.

The date for any these particular conference would be declared afterwards, the speaker additional.

A spokesman for Mahathir did not immediately reply to a request for remark.

Malaysia’s nine monarchs, led by Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, started a assembly on Friday to ascertain how the following governing administration will be formed.

The palace did not say when the choice by the hereditary ceremonial rulers of particular person states would be declared, or if they would verify Monday for the vote or outline another process.

Mahathir’s resignation, commonly perceived as the 94-year-old leader’s attempt to consolidate power, shattered his coalition with outdated rival Anwar Ibrahim that gained a surprise election victory two years back.

His announcement about a exclusive session experienced angered an opposing coalition of 3 parties led by Anwar, 72, who stated it was inappropriate for Mahathir to pre-empt a determination by the king, whose powers would be challenged by a parliament vote.

In Malaysia’s political method, the king decides which social gathering or coalition has the most aid to sort a authorities pursuing consultations. Then the winning group chooses the primary minister.

The vote sought by Mahathir would upend that system by letting parliament to vote for a leader across celebration traces, but would attain Mahathir’s proposal to head a unity authorities of ministers drawn from any party he chose.

Mahathir mentioned on Thursday the parliamentary vote was needed as the king experienced noted no occasion experienced a bulk. The king had taken the abnormal step of assembly all 222 MPs, in its place of just their leaders, to gauge assist.

If no candidate been given bulk support at Monday’s vote, there would be a snap election, Mahathir included.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, Joseph Sipalan, Liz Lee, A. Ananthalakshmi and Krishna N. Das Enhancing by Clarence Fernandez and Jane Wardell)