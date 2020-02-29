[malaysia,-where-distrust-operates-deep-and-almost-everything-is-possible]

File pic of Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (in pink shirt) leaving PBBM headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

COMMENTARY, Feb 29 — It was a 7 days in which Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad retained telling the truth of the matter and placed all his playing cards on the desk.

Despite that, the general public — most likely in shock above his sudden resignation previous Monday and the exit of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia from Pakatan Harapan — continued to doubt the elder statesman’s intentions.

To most, it seemed like a concerted attempt by Dr Mahathir to consolidate his position via an attempted electrical power get which sparked the 7 days-extended political turmoil.

From the quite commencing, Dr Mahathir firmly mentioned he would in no way work with the likes of Umno.

What sensible feeling is there for a aged man who returned to the political fray from retirement in 2015, bent on toppling his former protege Datuk Seri Najib Razak, to “get in bed” with Umno now?

For a gentleman so determined to take away Najib from business that he fashioned his possess political bash to do so, there is none.

“This election (GE14) is individual. I truly feel betrayed by him, I just cannot enable it. Najib are unable to different own factors from political workings,” Dr Mahathir after advised a top Uk information outlet in 2018.

I was aged six when Dr Mahathir’s previous deputy and protege Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was sacked from Cupboard in 1998 and subsequently jailed for sodomy a 12 months later below Dr Mahathir’s regime.

As well young to fully grasp the consequence then of the fallout involving Dr Mahathir and Anwar, of the Reformasi movement and the subsequent scepticism of operating with a man who held onto electrical power with an iron fist for 22 yrs as primary minister.

Perhaps because then, a distrust in opposition to Dr Mahathir has often there. For a gentleman whose ambitions and political grudges came to influence every single big electric power shift in the state for decades.

In the course of his career, Dr Mahathir has been held up as a hero or a villain and a cunning foe, dependent on one’s own interests.

Or perhaps it was the prevalent confusion and shock Malaysians felt that saw no takers for his non-partisan unity governing administration plan.

To us, a “unity government” appears like the rehashed autocratic ruling by just one man that was not pragmatic and even undemocratic.

Speedy ahead to now, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is now set to just take up the mantle of the eighth key minister next the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s announcement.

Aside from a looming Malay- and Bumiputera-centric governing administration on the horizon with Muhyiddin’s coalition established to be sworn in tomorrow, substantially stays to be noticed.

As senior Singapore Institute of Worldwide Affairs Fellow Oh Ei Solar puts it, Malaysians now can only hope good feeling prevails.

“We can only enchantment to the fantastic feeling of Muyhiddin these types of that he does not succumb to his racialist instincts (Malay first, Malaysian next) or give in far too a great deal to the predictably religiously extremist demands of PAS,” he told Malay Mail.

As a journalist tasked with the intensive protection of Datuk Seri Najib Razak and a whole slew of other Umno politicians in excess of the 1MDB scandal and other corruption scandals in the courtroom, it also begs the dilemma more than the uncertainties of ongoing court instances.

Yet to summarise the overall political kerfuffle, Oh stated it all started with Dr Mahathir refusing to enable Anwar thrive him, which sent a signal to Muhyiddin’s allies to make their transfer.

“I will not say instigated or orchestrated but it undoubtedly gave some kind of passive acceptance to what went on last Sunday (Bersatu supreme council assembly).

“Things swiftly bought out of hand and now we have what is likely on here,” he claimed.

For Oh, the present is not finished nonetheless and hints of more political manoeuvring in the coming times.

Eventually, it was the actuality that Malaysia stays too deeply divided by race, faith, geography, course to see any other way ahead for the place.

Even if, on hindsight, that non-partisan unity govt concept was actually not poor.