Tan Sri Robert Kuok saw his wealth shrink by extra than US$one billion in the past calendar year. — Photo by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March five — The top rated 10 wealthiest businessmen and tycoons in Malaysia have misplaced billions for the next straight 12 months jogging, due to aspects which includes the Covid-19 outbreak, a weaker ringgit, and a approximately 10 per cent decrease in the country’s benchmark stock index.

In accordance to a release by Forbes nowadays, despite the fact that lots of of final year’s listing retained their leading 10 positions, none ended up unaffected by the economic and well being factors main up to 2020.

Sugar tycoon Tan Sri Robert Kuok, lengthy regarded Malaysia’s wealthiest tycoon, saw his prosperity shrink by a lot more than US$one billion (RM4.17 billion) in the previous calendar year even with retaining his selection just one place, down to a present well worth of US$11.five billion (RM47.95 billion)

Public Lender founder and chairman Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow was the hardest hit between the top rated 10, heading down from 3rd put in 2019 to fifth spot in 2020 at US$4.85 billion (RM20.22 billion), owning missing US$1.85 (RM7.71 billion) in the past calendar year owing to Public Bank’s shares declining roughly by 30 for each cent.

Maxis Bhd tycoon Tan Sri Ananda Krishnan took 3rd spot, shown at US$9.7 billion (RM40.45 billion) but whose prosperity dropped by as a great deal as US$300 million (RM1.25 billion) compared to final calendar year.

Number seven on the record is Genting Group chairman Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay at US$3.two billion (RM13.34 billion) whose wealth fell by US$1.two billion (RM5 billion) in the previous year, followed by amount 10 on the record, Sabah tycoon Tan Sri Lau Cho Kun at US$two.3 billion (RM9.59 billion) whose prosperity fell by US$1.one billion (RM4.59 billion)

On the other hand, a number of others look to have prospered, such as Hong Leong Team co-founder Tan Sri Quek Leng Chan, who retained his second position for 2020 at US$nine.seven billion (RM40.45 billion) and observed US$300 million (RM1.25 billion) included to his fortune.

On ninth location is Hartalega Holdings Berhad chairman Kuan Kam Hon, whose enterprise is the world’s major maker of nitrile gloves. 2020 observed his wealth mature by US$400 million (RM1.66 billion) to US$two.eight billion (RM11.68 billion) compared to US$2.four billion (RM10.01 billion) very last year.

Forbes Malaysia’s 2020 major 10 richest checklist also noticed several newcomers, these kinds of as the sons of IOI Group founder the late Tan Sri Lee Shin Cheng, Datuk Lee Yeow Chor, and Lee Yeow Seng, valued at a mixed US$4.eight billion (RM20.01 billion).

Past year, the Pakatan Harapan administration had announced that Putrajaya will elevate the tax bracket for millionaires earning RM2 million and onwards to 30 for each cent, even though tabling Spending plan 2020.

It remains to be found if the policy will be kept below the new Perikatan Nasional administration that took more than earlier this week.