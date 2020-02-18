[malaysian-actor-ashraf-sinclair-dies-from-heart-assault]

Malaysian actor Ashraf Sinclair has passed away in Jakarta because of to heart assault February 18, 2020. — Picture through Instagram/ashrafsinclair

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Malaysian actor Ashraf Sinclair passed away early nowadays at the age of 40 due to a coronary heart attack.

The eldest brother to Mix FM radio announcer Aishah Sinclair and director Adam Sinclair who is the partner to singer Yuna was also the partner to Indonesian singer and actress Bunga Citra Lestari.

His mom Khadijah Abdul Rahman verified the information to Malay portal mStar.

“My son Ashraf has handed away. On the way to Jakarta now,” she advised the portal.

Ashraf’s supervisor verified to CNN Indonesia that Ashraf had handed away at the Metropolitan Healthcare Center in Kuningan, south Jakarta at 4.51am nearby time.

The actor leaves guiding Bunga, whom he married on November 8, 2008 and their son, Noah Aidan Sinclair.

He commenced out his profession as a design in the 90s in advance of hosting ntv7’s Box Office environment Now and Television set collection and movie Gol & Gincu between a lot of others.

Aside from 2005’s Gol dan Gincu, Ashraf also acted in Saus Kacang (2008) and The Serious Pocong (2009).

He distribute his wings to Indonesia following marriage and appeared in many Tv dramas together with Cinta dan Anugerah (2009), Tukang Bubur Naik Haji (2012), as nicely as Dewi which is still getting screened in Indonesia.