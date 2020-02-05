Malaysian Bar wants a moratorium on suicide attempts Malaysia

Abdul Fareed warned the Pakistani government Harapan that 38-year-old Mohamad Sani Isa, who tried to commit suicide in Terengganu on December 23, 2019, was sentenced to six months in prison. – Picture of Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, February 5 – The Malaysian Bar Association has called for an immediate moratorium on suicide attempts and a more rehabilitative solution as Putrajaya intends to decriminalize suicide.

In a statement today, President Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor warned the Pakistani government, Harapan (PH), 38-year-old Mohamad Sani Isa, who tried to commit suicide in Terengganu on December 23, 2019, to be sentenced to six months in prison.

“The charge and sentencing of Mohamad Sani Isa in this case is a completely inappropriate message to the world at large that Malaysian society is not concerned and shows no compassion for the people concerned,” said Abdul Fareed.

Then he asked the government:

(i) Immediately impose a moratorium and do not charge new fees under this provision;

(ii) to apologize to those who have been prosecuted and convicted under this provision; and

(iii) Consider rehabilitation solutions and review and strengthen support mechanisms available to those in similar, apparently hopeless situations

Abdul Fareed noted that the minister in the prime minister’s department, Datuk Liew Vui Keong, had repeatedly expressed the government’s commitment to decriminalize suicide attempts.

The lawyer pointed out that Liew said he planned to submit the relevant amendments to the Criminal Code later this year.

“If this is the direction the government is moving, this policy must be influenced across government branches and result in a moratorium on the continued use of this provision, as was the case with executions until abolition the mandatory death penalty, ”he said in the statement.

Abdul Fareed explained that there could be several reasons why someone wanted to kill themselves, including mental health problems such as depression, which court documents cited as the reason for Mohamad Sani’s attempt to lead his own life.

He also pointed out that it was problematic to believe that the best way to solve these problems was through detention or punishment.

The Malaysian lawyer added that the fact that the provision in the penal code is still in place and applied against a person who has been through a tough time is not a reflection of a government that is reformist, mature, and understands people.

“A person may feel hopeless and lost, or may have difficulty coping with the vicissitudes of life.

“Such people should have access to support, support and sympathy from the authorities and society and should be of concern and concern. It is unfair to leave such people to the already overcrowded and overcrowded prison system.

“The fact that the person, who is both disabled and depressed, provided no relief in this case, but was subjected to this archaic provision and sentenced to prison for lack of legal representation is a major injustice,” said Abdul Fareed.

* If you are lonely, worried or have negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or by email (email protected)