KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian Primary Minister Mahathir Mohamad submitted his resignation to the king, Mathir’s place of work stated in a statement Monday, amid talks of forming a new coalition to govern the state.

Mahathir, 94, assumed office environment in Might 2018 for his second stint as key minister.

Malaysian politics experienced been primed for one more shake-up — with a acquainted script: Mahathir refusing to hand electricity to Anwar Ibrahim.