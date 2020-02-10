Malaysian palm oil company calls on industry to use technology to save forests | money

File picture shows MPOC Chairman Datuk Lee Yeow Choir giving a speech at the Majestic Hotel, Kuala Lumpur January 8, 2019. – Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, February 10 – Malaysian palm oil producers must use technology to improve yields and offset land use restrictions as industry struggles with sustainability concerns, said the chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council today.

Malaysia, the second largest palm oil producer in the world, has set an upper limit of 6.5 million hectares for the area where palm oil is grown. In 2019, the area planted with oil palms in Malaysia was around 5.9 million hectares.

Given the restrictions on new country expansion, Lee Yeow Chor, chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council’s (MPOC) state agency and industry association, said companies should consider other ways to increase production.

“The palm oil industry’s primary focus should be to improve the use of technology to improve yields,” Lee told Reuters in an interview.

Lee said industry is also increasing mechanization to reduce trust in foreign workers and use tissue culture and genomics to help plants perform better.

Aside from the land issue, frequent droughts and replanting in Sabah, the largest Malaysian state that produces palm oil, will affect production, he said. It takes three to four years for a plant to bear fruit.

Mohamad Nageeb Abdul Wahab, CEO of the Malaysian Palm Oil Association – a group that represents producers – told Reuters separately that the larger manufacturers focused on increasing yields through genome sequencing.

Palm oil is used in a variety of products, from snacks and cosmetics to biodiesel. The goods are being put to the test because the producers in Indonesia and Malaysia have cleared forests in the past to enable the cultivation of oil palms.

The European Union passed legislation last year to phase out palm oil in renewable fuels by 2030 due to concerns about deforestation.

MPOC’s Lee said he expected palm oil to be further scrutinized based on the European Green Deal, a proposal from the European Commission to make the EU climate neutral by 2050.

“The best way to overcome bad perception is through persistence and continuous improvement. The Malaysian palm oil industry has a good track record, ”said Lee.

He expects the reference price for Malaysian palm oil to be between 2,800 and 3,100 RM per ton in the next two months, which, due to the limited supply, will exceed today’s closing price of RM 2,759. – Reuters