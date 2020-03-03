[Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra presents ‘power and poetry’ with is effective of Beethoven and Bartók]

Acclaimed Russian pianist Mikhail Pletnev will conduct at DFP this Saturday. ― Picture courtesy of Malaysia Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 ― The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is established to once again enthral the viewers with performs by two distinguished classical new music composers, Ludwig van Beethoven and Béla Bartók, this Saturday at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

Beethoven’s outstanding Overture to Fidelio, which premiered in Vienna in 1805, opens the live performance.

This will be adopted by Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3, a get the job done premiered in Vienna in 1803.

Its opening orchestral passage is excellent for its sense of reserved energy, revealing a get the job done entire of stormy emotions and poetic lyricism.

The MPO will accomplish the concerto with Russian pianist Mikhail Pletnev.

Renowned for his incredible method and enriched musicality, Pletnev has executed with various prominent orchestras such as the Cleveland and Czech Philharmonics, and the San Francisco and Bavarian Radio Symphonies.

He has also collaborated with famous conductors these types of as Vladimir Ashkenazy, Valery Gergiev and Leonard Slatkin.

Internationally renowned Fabio Mechetti will direct the MPO this Saturday. ― Picture courtesy of Malaysia Philharmonic Orchestra

The MPO will near the concert with Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra.

This work has every member of the orchestra act as a soloist at just one point or one more, as a result creating it actually a “Concerto for Orchestra”.

The concerto became just one of the most well-liked showpieces of the orchestral repertory in the 20th century and had its triumphant premiere in Boston in 1944.

The MPO will be led by the internationally acclaimed Fabio Mechetti who returns to DFP phase right after his last performance in 2015.

He has done with quite a few renowned orchestras these kinds of as the Auckland Philharmonia, the BBC Scottish and Quebec Symphonies as nicely as quite a few orchestras throughout the US.

Capture the thrilling live performance with the MPO on March 7 at eight.30pm.

For more info and ticket costs, surf about below.