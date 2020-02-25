[malaysian-philharmonic-orchestra-presents-the-classical-gems-of-mozart]

Italian clarinettist Alessandro Carbonare is established to conduct at The Magnificence of Mozart concerts this weekend. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Be spellbound in spectacular classical songs splendour when the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) offers gems composed by the renowned composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart this weekend at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP).

The concerts will be led by the MPO’s conductor laureate Kees Bakels.

The MPO has picked out two of Mozart’s most effective symphonies, No. 35 and 38, framed by his famous Clarinet Concerto, to enthral its viewers.

All operates are from the past eight years of Mozart’s daily life, the place he was at the peak of his compositional mastery.

Symphony No. 35 is a person of the largest ensembles that Mozart has ever used and has one particular of the most placing openings of any of his symphony.

On the other hand, Symphony No. 38, regarded as “Prague”, was composed and premiered in Prague in 1787 which been given an overpowering response.

The concerts will feature Italian clarinettist Alessandro Carbonare.

He has done with esteemed orchestras this sort of as Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra and New York Philharmonic Orchestra.

In excess of the many years, he was awarded at various international new music competitions all over the earth and has collaborated with renowned artists this sort of as Claudio Abbado, Leonidas Kavakos, Alexandre Lonquich and Lang Lang.

With each other with the MPO, he will be performing Mozart’s chic Clarinet Concerto, the very last instrumental operate he finished ahead of his death.

The function is the fruits of Mozart’s profession as “The Prince of Concerto Writers”.

Sign up for the MPO in this musical tribute to Mozart on February 29 and March 1 at eight.30pm and 3pm respectively.

For ticketing and more information, simply click listed here.