[malaysian-pop-punk-band-bunkface-hit-by-wave-of-condemnation-about-anti-lgbtq-lyrics-in-new-one]

Bunkface’s new track ‘Akhir Zaman’ activated outrage from the LGBTQ neighborhood. — Photo by means of Instagram/Bunkface

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Malaysian pop punk band Bunkface’s new one Akhir Zaman has drawn the ire or a lot of for a line in their new song attacking the LGBTQ neighborhood.

The keep track of which was launched yesterday, brought on outrage in particular from the LGBTQ local community for it is lyrics “LGBT, boleh pergi mampus” which interprets to ‘LGBT can go die’.

Thanks to its hateful content, distinguished neighborhood LGBTQ activist, Numan Afifi had taken to his Twitter account to call for the removing of the song following deeming the tune to encourage homophobia and violence against LGBTQ people today.

At press time, the lyrics video has but to be eradicated by YouTube.

Malaysian LGBTQ musical artistes bands way too have been speedy to respond with 24-year-aged singer-songwriter alextbh shrugging off the uproar declaring, “y’all shell out much more vitality on a band that spreads anti-lgbt message than you do with precise local lgbt artists”.

yall devote much more energy on a band that spreads anti-lgbt information than you do with genuine community lgbt artists 💀 — alextbh (@_alextbh) February 26, 2020

Meanwhile queercore band Shh..Diam reported it was sad and disappointing, and observed that while the song experienced sturdy political messages, it had been drowned out in the dislike.

The band also applauded the final decision of Asian punk, hardcore and metal audio web page, Unite Asia, to apologise and withdraw the sharing of the lyrics online video.

In a publishing, the web site stated that, “In 2020 for any person, enable alone a “punk” band, to so brazenly express their hatred for individuals who are currently marginalized, stigmatized, ridiculed, threatened, harmed, killed, so a lot so that they have to cover their identification from the environment to shield themselves, is disgusting.

“Our apologies to our LGBTQ relatives and good friends all more than the environment. We stand with you.”

Social activist Fahmi Reza in the meantime took to Twitter where by a heated dialogue broke out among consumers to criticise the band.

“Use your voice to battle from the folks in electric power, against repression and to protect the oppressed”

“Don’t use it for blasting a group that experienced by now been a goal of ridicules, curses, insults, prejudices, discriminations and violence from the public and authorities.”.

Gunakan suaramu utk melawan penguasa, melawan penindasan, dan membela golongan yg tertindas, bukan utk mengecam golongan yg sering menjadi goal pelbagai bentuk ejekan, kutukan, hinaan, prejudis, diskriminasi, kekerasan dan keganasan dari masyarakat dan pihak berkuasa. #Bunkface — Fahmi Reza (@kuasasiswa) February 26, 2020

Bunkface has resolved to stay mum with the band’s administration expressing that guide vocalist Sam refused to comment but would problem a assertion on the make a difference at their upcoming gig on April 4.