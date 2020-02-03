Malaysian Secretariat Starts Business in Wuhan | Malaysia

Nushirwan said 141 people, including 117 Malaysians and 24 related non-citizens, would be brought back from Wuhan on a special plane. – Reuters picture

KUALA LUMPUR, February 3 – A task force from the Malaysian embassy in Beijing has started operating a secretariat in Wuhan City to assist Malaysians in the evacuation process following the outbreak of the new 2019 corona virus in the country.

The Malaysian ambassador to China, Raja Datuk Nushirwan Zainal Abidin, said in a statement tonight that the team would continuously update the logistics information and facilitate the evacuation of the Malaysians from Wuhan.

“Further talks with the Chinese government and local authorities in Hubei Province are ongoing to ensure the process runs smoothly,” he said.

He said the Malaysians in Wuhan have had good feedback and cooperation so far, and the team has received good support from the Chinese government and local authorities.

Meanwhile, Nushirwan said 141 people, including 117 Malaysians and 24 non-citizens related to them, would be brought back from Wuhan on a special plane.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said in a statement today that the Malaysians in Wuhan, China, will be taken home on a special flight tomorrow.

Dr. However, Wan Azizah said that only those who have passed the Chinese government’s health check at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport are allowed to board the plane. – Bernama