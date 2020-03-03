[malaysian-songbird-siti-nurhaliza,-other-superstars-pen-tributes-for-dr-m-and-wife]

Malaysian songbird Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza has penned a poem for former key minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on his formal Instagram account adhering to the nonagenarian stepping down as the premier. ― Picture by means of Instagram/ctdk

KUALA LUMPUR, March three ― Malaysian superstars joined the persons to would like previous primary minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad properly subsequent the swearing in of new Primary Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

They commented on Dr Mahathir’s formal Instagram account chedetofficial wherever a movie displaying him remaining hugged by his spouse Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali upon his return from a press meeting at Yayasan Al-Bukhary.

Topping the record of opinions was songbird Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, who penned a heartfelt poem for the nonagenarian.

The poem was also devoted to Dr Siti Hasmah.

The singer’s post experienced considering the fact that been given 14,977 reactions.

Aside from Siti, Alif Satar, Naim Daniel, Uyaina Arshad, Scha Alyahya, Nad Zainal, Daiyan Trisha, Abby Abadi, Sharnaaz Ahmad and Erra Fazira also expressed their gratitude, like and many thanks to Dr Mahathir.